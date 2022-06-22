Cynthia Rodríguez, Greece is surrendered to her beauty

Cynthia Rodríguez, as a goddess in a black look from a balcony | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez gave her fans a beautiful moment while modeling from a balcony from a beautiful Greek city, a dream for the “former academicand his loyal fans.

The beauty singer Cynthia Rodríguez, who is in nothing more and nothing less than Europe, visiting some of the cities of which she has documented her stay through beautiful photographs.

One of the most recent is where Cynthia Rodriguez figure from a glass balcony where she was captured in a snapshot in which she shared what her days are like from the legendary Greek city.

Beautiful night in Athens, reads the description of the snapshot.

Cynthia Rodríguez, as a goddess in a black look from a balcony. Photo: Instagram capture



With an unbeatable view in the background from which stands one of the many emblems of the region, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, garnered several accolades not only for her appearance, which stood out in a black set of shorts and a black satin blouse.

Many of his faithful 3.9 million followers were amazed at the beauty of the city seen at night and of which the “host of Venga la Alegría“, 38 years old, did not miss the opportunity to immortalize, even his collaborator, “El Capi” Pérez, reacted to the postcard: “Ta p3rra that photo”.

Gorgeous, yeah, but prettier you, oh no! I fell in love! Hello, beautiful, she’s pretty, but you’re even more beautiful, bb cyn, kisses, beautiful, Hello, good morning, Cynthia; just to tell you that she misses you in Venga la Alegría, Entitled: Beautiful night and I more.

It reads among the first reactions to the “rump princess” who also managed to capture attention by exposing what shone from her hand, a golden ring that the winner of “Los Reyes del Playback2” wears as a symbol of the recent “secret wedding” that she would star in with Carlos Rivera.

This is how the “born on May 8” would try to silence several mouths after the comments in which they refer to the fact that no photo has been taken with the interpreter and her today “husband”, Carlos Rivera.

With whom it is now more than obvious that he enjoys the romantic tour that he has shared from Europe and in which Rivera has become his official photographer, she commented.

“Why does she always appear alone ???, Cinty is looking for your happiness, you are very beautiful and young, Alone, always alone! Xk will they deny her? In case she wanted to see the ring well”, refer another of the messages that reached the publication that Rodríguex Ruiz hung up a day ago and the one that accumulated 137, 636 likes.