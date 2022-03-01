Cynthia Rodríguez, her smile catches Carlos Rivera

Cynthia Rodríguez, Carlos Rivera fills her with love in photo | Instagram

Cynthia Rodriguez and Charles Rivera They have kept their relationship out of the spotlight but a couple of recent displays of affection from both of them excited their followers on Instagram.

The singerCynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera showed interaction on social networks after the “Coahuilense” shared a photo in which she appears with a multicolored sack in a carousel of images from outside Tv Azteca.

From a high chair Cynthia Rodriguez, distributed smiles with a cheerful outfit that soon stole the sighs and one of them was that of the Mexican artist. With a caption that reads the message:

Smile with me, wrote Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, in the description that accompanies the postcards.

Cynthia Rodríguez, Carlos Rivera fills her with love in a photo. Photo: Capture Instagram



Immediately, the publication of “The Gruper Princess“It was filled with praise and praise, the first of which came from the interpreter of “Other Lives”, who left a couple of emojis on the postcard with a face and a red heart.

To this were added many other comments from the 3.6 million fans of the actress of “Educating Nina” on Instagram who in the end accumulated 138,091 likes in the set of postcards.

The couple, who has been dating since 2015, 2016, are rarely shown in public or in photos, which, as is known, has sparked a strong controversy about their relationship.

Some versions cross out the supposed romance of the “host of Venga la Alegría” and the “originally from Tláxcala” as a media trick for their careers and the orientations of the theater actor have been put into question on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the “mexican youtuber“, and the actor of the recent theater premiere “José, El Soñador” with Kalimba, Carlos Augusto Rivera, have expressed their firm desire to become parents during this 2022.

So now, the spotlights are more aware than ever of today’s participant of “The Playback Kings” and the also “ex-student of The Academy”.

“She’s Already Pregnant”

Particularly, the one born on May 8, 1984, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, of whom, according to Shanik Berman, the star of the Ajusco morning could already “be pregnant”.

According to the entertainment communicator, revealed in the “With Permission” program, Rodríguez Ruiz, 37, and Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, 35, would be waiting for the first 3 or 4 months to pass to announce the news.

Meanwhile, the former host of “Todo un Show” captivates everyone with her presentations in the new reality show where she has recreated choreographies of Shakira, Selena, and recently “Betty, La Fea.”