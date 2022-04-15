Cynthia Rodríguez in a blue outfit steals looks and hearts | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez does it again and leaves everyone in love from the parking lot, under a building, the “Coahuilense” teaches style in a set of jacket and pants in white and blue that is so fashionable.

The singerCynthia Rodríguez, reappears from a snapshot that she posted on her Instagram account in which she models standing up in a set that has been sweeping trends for a few seasons in recent years.

An executive style suit that has dominated the catwalks and to which the faithful assiduous to fashion, Cynthia Rodriguez He has carried it under his own rules and style, always giving a fun air in many of these outfits.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a blue outfit steals looks and hearts. Photo: Capture Instagram



The remembered”Academy alumna” She has not only become the most popular “Venga la Alegría host”, but one of the most acclaimed on social networks.

With just 3.7 million subscribers, the charismatic “Princess Grupera” has been gaining the affection of the public and a growing number of followers on social networks.

The famous 37-year-old has not only shown her good humor but has also brought this seal to many of the groups with which she stars in her various sessions on the camera platform.

The beauty and imposing figure that distinguishes her leads her to collaborate and be the image of various campaigns, in addition to distinguishing herself as the “Best dressed“By wearing designs by Victor & Jesse, the winner of the “Kings of Playback” contest, she keeps her fans enthralled.

They are the ones who have crowned her among their favorite Instagram celebrities and shower the “mexican youtuber“, through different messages.

What was no exception at this time when the beautiful Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz shared a set of 3 photos from her personal account in which she was captured in various positions.

The angles of the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“They allowed the followers to appreciate the pair of accessories that complemented the outfit of the beautiful “girlfriend of Carlos Rivera”, who wears her long brown hair marked by light waves with a beach style.

A couple of heart earrings, as well as some rings and thin bracelets gave the outfit of the former presenter of “a whole show“: “The most beautiful of our clients #chicariojas” is read in a reaction from a boutique of which “Cyn” is an ambassador.

Heeeeyyy @cynoficial it’s urgent to see you!!! #MeetingDxC2022

You are gorgeous @cynoficial!!

Aren’t you tired of being so beautiful?

Beautiful CYN already missed your pics

so pretty cyn

The prettiest

i love the suit

They were some of the comments dedicated to the also actress of “Educando a Nina”, “A corazón abierta” and “Woman bought” among others, which shows the enormous affection they profess for her despite the controversies surrounding her life and his relationship with the Mexican artist.