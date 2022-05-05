Cynthia Rodríguez in white Are you rehearsing a wedding with Carlos Rivera?

Cynthia Rodríguez, looks beautiful in “wedding dress” | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez starred in a visit that left everyone open-mouthed by showing herself in a beautiful white dress, the video would trigger immediate reactions and comments about the “weddingwith Carlos Rivera.

Although the singerCynthia Rodríguez, has supported in multiple interviews the declarations of Charles Rivera about an alleged wedding, on this occasion he would throw a strong hint at the interpreter of “Other Lives”.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, looked beautiful in a white dress that made her look like a bride, ready to walk down the aisle. Could it be a hint to the famous interpreter?

A recent visit by Cynthia Rodriguez to the studio of Victor & Jesse, who on several occasions have been in charge of dressing the beautiful “Coahuilense”, they made her look like a fairytale princess in a delicate white dress

That is why the also “television actress” of “Educating Nina”, etc., expressed her love for them and promotes their work.

Visiting @victoryjesse….I love you, it can be seen in the message that accompanies the video together with a heart emoji.

The famous one born on May 8, 1984, was captured with the camera of her cell phone while wearing a colorful design in white with a “v” neck, some small flowers and other details of silver glitter.

The garment that would be made in detail perfectly fit the curvaceous silhouette of the “girlfriend of Carlos Rivera”, with whom the “youtuber“He has a long courtship since the past 2015.

The “Princess Grupera“He took some screenshots from his cell phone from where he can be seen standing in a large studio of the famous couple of designers who have been in charge of dressing the figures of the show.

With a big mirror behind the winner of “The Playback Kings“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz once again demonstrated why she has been nominated on past occasions as one of the “best dressed”.