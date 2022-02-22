Cynthia Rodríguez, is a “sideboard doll” in red

Cynthia Rodríguez, a red jumpsuit stylized her tall figure | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez wears an elegant jumpsuit with a red blouse and pants that stylized her perfect silhouette for those “special days,” the “Coahuilense” commented on a postcard.

The singerCynthia Rodríguez, is shown in a full suit in a photo that she shared with her 3.5 million subscribers who were speechless before today’s contestant on the reality show “Los Reyes del Playback” on the TV Azteca program.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez, appeared in a snapshot that she shared with her loyal followers whom she fell in love with in the month of love.

The “Princess grupera” models a complete suit in red made up of a shiny blouse on the front attached to long bell-cut pants at the waist that stylized and lengthened the slender silhouette of the famous 1.71m.

In a photograph shared 3 days ago from the official account of @cynoficial, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“He highlighted that it is one of his favorite colors, which at first glance suits him very well and looks perfect to enjoy a very special occasion.

My favorite color for my special days. Look: @victoryjesse. Stylist: @george_figueroa, Makeup: @dormaka, Hairstyle: @andreasjaramillohair. It is read in the legend that accompanies the photos of the colleague from Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno.

One of the images that undoubtedly stole the hearts of the followers of the “mexican youtuber” who accumulated various reactions, between comments, praise and 93, 372 likes.

“Beauty!!!!, The most precious, Beautiful a dream of love made woman “Cyn” adored, Definitely red is your color, How beautiful and elegant you came out beautiful paisanita precious have a nice weekend, You can not miss the Obvi red, Pure elegance always looking incredible and beautiful, In the first photo you look like a doll in her dresser, Special days with Carlos”, reads some dedications.

The so-called “Best Dressed”, Rodríguez Ruiz, wore a look from one of the fashion houses par excellence of various figures, highlighted in the photo credits. Look: @victoryjesse mentioned.

It should be remembered that in recent months, the “former student of the Academya”, Cynthia Deyrnira Rodríguez Ruiz has documented on social networks, her presence in the presentations of the singer, Carlos Rivera.

Recently, the presenter, who collaborated in programs such as “Todo un Show”, in addition to other productions that include series and novels such as “Educando a Nina”, “Open Heart”, among others, attended to give her support to the premiere of the play of theater, “José: El Soñador”, starring Carlos Rivera along with other figures such as Kalimba.