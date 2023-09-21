Cynthia Rodriguez is furious after a photo of little Leon’s face circulated. news from mexico

After announcing the birth of his son Leon on August 4, Cynthia Rodriguez and Carlos Rivera both They continued to enjoy their new condition.

Although the couple is very careful about the identity of the minor, in the last few hours an image has begun to spread on social networks where The clear face of the first child can be seen Of the Rivera Rodriguez family.

He sent me this photo of Cynthia Rodriguez’s mother, Carlos Rivera’s mother-in-law, holding Leon. It is believed that it was accidentally leaked and now they are desperately trying to remove it from everywhere. “He’s so cute and looks like Carlos Rivera,” she wrote alongside the snapshot posted by the @yosoy_viridiana_ account on Instagram.

However, some time later the same Internet user revealed an alleged message sent by Rivera’s wife that said: “I want to ask you a favor, as a mother, help me so that Rivera’s photo does not go viral Lets do it.”And my child; For her safety, it was not our decision to share, especially for Leon’s safety.”

For his part, the user @yosoy_viridiana_ publicly questioned the artist and commented: “For the safety of the child? Or for the magazine’s special? Or Why do they feel so famous?”

As expected, this action of Cynthia provoked all kinds of reactions on the network, because while some people defend Rodriguez’s action, others condemn sermon Which he maintains in relation to the minor.

On the other hand, the same Instagram user also questioned Leone’s exact date of birth and after showing two pictures The famous brown baby blanket, He indicated that the baby may have been born last April and not in August as had been announced.