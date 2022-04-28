Cynthia Rodríguez leaves more in sight in a short outfit

Cynthia Rodríguez in a jacket and short shorts boasts a figure | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez in a short purple outfit the “Coahuilan“He left his legs exposed and his waist exposed while modeling from the set of” Venga la Alegría “.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, who has been on the air for 17 years collaborating with Tv Azteca, shared a snapshot from the morning, between the forums, the television actress has also spent most of her day, she shares.

My life in the forums, I love TV, wrote Cynthia Rodríguez followed by a red heart emoji and the Look tag: @carlotinaclothing

Cynthia Rodríguez in a jacket and short shorts shows off her figure. Photo: Capture Instagram



Once again the “Academy alumna“He became the center of attention from the Instagram platform after showing after revealing his statuesque figure in a look made up of a short jacket that allowed him to see his marked abdomen and waist.

Also, the lower part of the look of the famous almost 38 years old, Cynthia Rodriguezleft little to the imagination with short shorts with which she showed off her stylized legs.

Just a few weeks ago, Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz shared a set in a vibrant orange color with a jacket and skirt for less than 900 pesos, it transpired, and with which she would welcome the first spring trends.

Now this model in a darker shade highlights the skin color of the as well “mexican youtuber“, who complemented the whole look with white earrings and matching delicate slippers.

The compliments and praises did not wait for the beautiful 2 girlfriend of Carlos Rivera “, Rodríguez Ruiz, who has been dating the famous interpreter since the past 2015-2016.

“Cuerpoooooo, We miss you on Cynthia TV, could it be that Cyn says hello? You always so beautiful heart have a nice night a great day tomorrow you are the best I send you a big hug @cynoficial, Omg, Beautiful pretty princess, By the way, How beautiful was the outfit of this day, I loved it, beautiful, You show a spectacular beauty, You look beautiful “.

It is read in the comments that accompanied the snapshot of the television actress who appeared in some productions such as “Educando a Nina”, “A corazón abierta”, among many others, which in the end accumulated a total of 70, 369 likes.

Without a doubt, the postcard shared 9 hours ago by the woman born on May 8, 1984 caused a stir in the application of the little camera.