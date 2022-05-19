Cynthia Rodríguez paralyzes them by opening her bag in the middle of the street

Cynthia Rodríguez without shame, opens an orange jacket and wears a pink top | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez causes a sensation once again by modeling in front of the camera in the middle of the street while wearing an orange outfit that she unbuttoned at the top, exposing some garments that she wears under her clothes.

Coquettish and spring, the singer Cynthia Rodríguez wore a striking combination of orange and pink and feather decorations on the sleeves that have once again taken a place in fashion trends.

Standing in the middle of the street, the “host of Venga la Alegría“, he wore with an open jacket while the short pink top that he wears underneath shows the marked abdominal area that characterizes the figure of Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who starts another week full of color, he points out in the images..

We start the week with a lot of color. Stylist: @perla wizards, Makeup: @dormaka_makeup, Hairstyle @andresjaramillohair, can be seen in the description of the photographs.

Cynthia Rodríguez without shame, opens an orange jacket and wears a pink top



With a pair of sneakers that match the color of the top, fiucsa pink, the “TV presenter“He took a risk that his 3.8 million followers on Instagram were quick to endorse.

The “rump princess” has become one of the favorites on the morning of Tv Azteca, a company to which she has dedicated 17 years on the air, participating in different projects from acting in soap operas and series, to her role in hosting this broadcast, as well as “Quite a show.”

The comments were immediate for the too “mexican youtuber” who started his career in 2005 after becoming “student of the academywhere he got third place.

“Bella, Sweet Baby, What eyes, what lips, what a beauty of a WOMAN true of God, As beautiful as always Cyn, I love all your outfits, I love how your hair looks with the orange outfits, I was so happy to meet him in person Sunday, You are spectacular, Perfect, I loved your look, it is incredible, Beautiful, A true goddess, My beautiful doll, I love you woman, I love you precious, Your smile is the most beautiful, You are a goddess woman, The most beautiful in the world, No is that you are beautiful is that you are a Goddess”.

It is appreciated in the accumulation of messages that arrived at the publication of the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“who complemented her outfit with colorful gold earrings, which are appreciated thanks to the hair gathered in a ponytail with a lot of volume with which this time the star, born on May 8, 1984, wore her long hair.