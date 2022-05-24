Cynthia Rodríguez reveals 2 easy exercises to increase buttocks in a short time

Cynthia Rodriguez She always dazzles with her statuesque figure and the singer and host performs multiple exercise routines that help her stay in shape. Through her social networks, Cynthia Rodríguez shared a series of easy exercises that are ideal for increasing buttocks in a short time.

Remember that all the exercises you do must be supervised by a health professional and, in case you have any physical condition in the joints or back, we recommend that you abstain and consult your GP.

Related news

What exercises does Cynthia Rodríguez do to increase the buttocks?

dead lift

One of the exercises that Cynthia Rodríguez does to increase buttocks is known as deadlift or dead weight. To do it, you must keep your back straight and your legs aligned with your shoulders; with the help of a low weight and rise gently and without bending the knees. According to the Healthline portal, this easy exercise will help you work your buttocks, abdomen, back, hips, and trapezius.

Cynthia Rodríguez does a deadlift to increase the buttocks. Photo: Instagram @cynoficial

weighted squats

We know that squats are one of the most effective exercises to increase buttocksHowever, Cynthia Rodríguez adds a little more difficulty by adding weight. To do the squat correctly and work the lower muscles, you must keep your back straight when lowering. Remember that if you have joint problems, it is best to refrain from this activity.

Add weight to squats to increase glutes in a short time. Photo: Instagram @cynoficial

Cynthia Rodríguez revealed that she does 10 repetitions of each exercise to increase the buttocks in 8 rounds. Likewise, the singer and host complements her fitness routine with daily abdominal exercises.