Cynthia Rodríguez teaches style with a tight skirt | PHOTOS

One of the morning’s favorite drivers is Cynthia Rodriguezwho has been able to show that she is not only a pretty face and body, but also has great talent and above all a style to dress with the one who gives chairas recently demonstrated with a tight skirt with which he stole sighs.

At 37 years old, the native of Monclova, Coahuila, stands out among the presenters of Mexican television for her curvaceous figure and her modern style, for which she adds more followers every day on digital platforms; only in Instagram She is followed by 3.7 million fans.

Cynthia Rodríguez imposes with her beauty

It was for the transmission of “Venga la Alegría”, a program of which he has been the owner for several years, which Cynthia was seen on television and social networks wearing a flirty outfit in satin fabric in which she combined a tight skirt with a navel type blouse.

Cynthia shines in a flirty look. Photo: IG @cynoficial

In the pictures you shared Rodriguez on his official Instagram account, he can be seen wearing a look modern and youthful with which she highlighted her curvaceous figure, as she showed off garments that perfectly fit her silhouette, achieving a perfect color combination as well, since the outfit has the classic white with the trending pink.

“When I see you”, was the phrase with which the host and singer accompanied the two snapshots that soon received hundreds of compliments, among which those of her partner and friend, Kristal Silva, who wrote: “Very pretty”, and that of her boyfriend, singer Carlos Rivera; in addition to generating more than 83 thousand “likes”.

The actress and businesswoman is very active on her social networks, and frequently shares with her millions of followers photos and videos in which she shows her best looks, with which she knows how to take advantage of her beauty and great body, because without a doubt Cynthia has one of the most enviable figures in the medium.

The driver boasts a great body. Photo: IG @cynoficial

Rodriguez She was one of the participants of the reality show “La Academia”, where she not only stood out for her talent for singing, because when she came out she was called by television producers to be part of various projects, such as soap operas and magazine programs, managing to position herself in the public taste.

As far as his private life is concerned, Cynthia She has decided to keep a low profile, and although she is criticized for not taking photos with her partner, Carlos Rivera, the actress remains firm in her decision not to reveal the details of their relationship, which has lasted several years.

