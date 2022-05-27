Cynthia Rodríguez, the heat suits her and she takes advantage of it

Cynthia Rodríguez in a colored dress falls in love on video | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez is shown in a video from what looks like a dressing room where she shows how she takes advantage of the spring season to shine in a colorful dress that was very flattering for her.

The one who was a participant in The Academy, the singer Cynthia Rodríguez, has become one of the most popular within the morning of Tv Azteca in addition to social networks, where she continues to try because she is one of the “best dressed”.

With a slender and stylized silhouette, to Cynthia Rodriguezhigh temperatures are not a problem at all and she uses it to her advantage, as she herself says in a recording that she shared from her Instagram stories:

Hot days and lots of color, expresses the “Coahuilense”.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a colorful dress falls in love on video. Photo: Capture Instagram



With a strappy dress adjusted to the waist area, Cynthia Rodriguezshowed off her beautiful anatomy, which she has managed to define mostly under constant training routines, as she has documented.

Without denying that it has gone through one or another retouching, according to past interviews, the “host of Venga la Alegría“He verified through his cell phone that he is in his best stage after turning 38 years old on May 8.

With great popularity on social networks, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, he keeps his 3.8 million followers fairly up-to-date by frequently sharing content on the app.

It was a few hours ago when the so-called “rump princess” who began his career in 2005 after participating in the Sunday reality show “La Academia” shared the recording in which his loyal followers once again witnessed how beautiful he can look.

With a garment that ends where the leg loses its name, the actress of “Educating Nina“, Deyanira Rodríguez, showed off her arm figure in various shades such as blue, green, yellow, red, in a print that was a successful fashion choice, in addition to nude sandals.