Entertainment

Cynthia Rodríguez, the heat suits her and she takes advantage of it

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Cynthia Rodríguez is shown in a video from what looks like a dressing room where she shows how she takes advantage of the spring season to shine in a colorful dress that was very flattering for her.

The one who was a participant in The Academy, the singer Cynthia Rodríguez, has become one of the most popular within the morning of Tv Azteca in addition to social networks, where she continues to try because she is one of the “best dressed”.

With a slender and stylized silhouette, to Cynthia Rodriguezhigh temperatures are not a problem at all and she uses it to her advantage, as she herself says in a recording that she shared from her Instagram stories:

Hot days and lots of color, expresses the “Coahuilense”.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a colorful dress falls in love on video. Photo: Capture Instagram

With a strappy dress adjusted to the waist area, Cynthia Rodriguezshowed off her beautiful anatomy, which she has managed to define mostly under constant training routines, as she has documented.

Without denying that it has gone through one or another retouching, according to past interviews, the “host of Venga la Alegría“He verified through his cell phone that he is in his best stage after turning 38 years old on May 8.

With great popularity on social networks, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, he keeps his 3.8 million followers fairly up-to-date by frequently sharing content on the app.

It was a few hours ago when the so-called “rump princess” who began his career in 2005 after participating in the Sunday reality show “La Academia” shared the recording in which his loyal followers once again witnessed how beautiful he can look.

With a garment that ends where the leg loses its name, the actress of “Educating Nina“, Deyanira Rodríguez, showed off her arm figure in various shades such as blue, green, yellow, red, in a print that was a successful fashion choice, in addition to nude sandals.

Follow us on

Graduated from the Communication Sciences career, with courses related to computer science programs. She entered Debate for the first time in the writing area, her first functions included the selection and making of notes, in addition to managing the page’s social networks.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Haircuts to start the summer with a new look and with which you will be cool

42 seconds ago

Camila Cabello on football, stage fright and the opening ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final, presented by Pepsi® | UEFA Champions League

2 mins ago

Yanet García wears her best outfit and wishes us good night

11 mins ago

Marie-Claire | This is the beauty secret of Julia Roberts ideal for mature skin

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button