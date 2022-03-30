Cynthia Rodríguez will say goodbye to Venga la Alegría to be a mother

Cynthia Rodriguez pregnant? Soon I would announce it in VLA | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez would announce her departure from Venga la Alegría very soon, they assure, the strong rumors run through the corridors of Tv Azteca before the supposed next farewell of the “Coahuilan“.

For several weeks now, speculation has strongly surrounded the singer Cynthia Rodríguez, who was a student of “The Academy”, about her next departure from the morning and which today they assure, could announce it very soon “on the air”.

Will it go to Televisa?

Since last 2021, the “host of Venga la Alegría” made known her longing to become a mother, something that even Cynthia Rodriguez reflected in a letter to Santa Claus during a special program in the production company on the occasion of Christmas.

Everything seems to indicate that Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz and her partner, the singer, Carlos Rivera, would have found the moment to carry out their plans with fatherhood, something in which they both agreed.









According to the journalist, Alex Kaffie, the acclaimed “instagram celebrity” and other social networks, he is about to announce his departure from the morning, the entertainment journalist mentioned in his column, that Rodríguez Ruiz’s alleged motives would be “personal and as a couple.”

I find out that the very beautiful Cynthia Rodríguez is leaving Venga la Alegría. Yes, for character and couple reasons! the host leaves the morning magazine of Azteca Uno, she commented in her column last Monday, March 28.

Read also: Rebecca Jones at 64 would have the body of a 30-year-old woman

It is speculated that the “mexican youtuber“He will take this time to concentrate 100 percent and officially on his dream of starting a family, so it is expected that in the next few days he will officially say goodbye to the morning man, according to the communicator.

The so-called “Princess Grupera“who has had a relationship with Carlos Rivera since 2015/2016, which has been characterized by strong secrecy, however, the dream of being parents has been exclaimed by both in past interviews with the media.

Through tears, the ”

Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, would be enthusiastic in a past broadcast in which she expressed through a letter, “she was ready to be a mother.” This was also decreed by the “television actress” at that time.