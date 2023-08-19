Sports

Cynthia Rodriguez’s tender moment with her baby was ruined by “Ventanendo”‘s devastating comments

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 17: Cynthia Rodriguez smiles during a press conference for the movie 'El Habia So Exist' at Cinepolis Universidad on December 17, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Adrian Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Cynthia Rodriguez with her husband Carlos Rivera became mom and dad to little Leon Rivera Rodriguez, who was born on August 3, 2023 (Credits: Adrien Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images).

Cynthia Rodriguez She’s been secretive about her marriage to Carlos Rivera, but once she became a mom to little Leon, the host has been a little more open to talk about her family.

Only three pictures have come but it is enough to guess their happiness. The last shows an intimate moment with Leon, whom she takes in her arms and hugs to her chest. “One of the most beautiful experiences I’ve lived is being able to feed her and feel that wonderful connection during breastfeeding.”,

Friends and fans have responded with the same tenderness, “How beautiful!”, “How cute!”, “They look like angels!”, “Amazing image!”, phrases that have been repeated hundreds of times. Her husband Carlos also couldn’t escape the moment captured by photographer Maria Goga, with the singer writing, “I see love has turned into you.”

Those who have missed releasing their comments are drivers of windowing…and, unfortunately, they haven’t been the best.

During this Thursday’s broadcast, Daniel Bisogno, Pedro Sola, Lynette Puente, Rosario Murieta presented the photo in the program “Journalistic Criticism” and at first they spoke sympathetically about the image, how well the pregnancy did to Rodríguez’s beauty. Have given. and the tenderness that Leon provokes.

But as if showing a little emotion was a serious crime, why did Bisogno and Sola change the tone of their words to make them more funny? “Look at the buffet the kid got” and “What a cannibalistic old lady!” The forced laughter of his companions.

The sexualization (“buffet”) of women’s breasts has been repeatedly pointed to as a main reason why women experience negative emotions and feel uncomfortable about the idea of ​​breastfeeding in front of other people. Some studies report cases of women who felt rejected or rejected by others for breastfeeding in public, and other studies report women who chose not to breastfeed in public because She didn’t want to inconvenience the people around her.

Cynthia may have just shared a photo of herself and her son, but the sublime message about breastfeeding is very powerful.

