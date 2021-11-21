World

Cyprus, singer shoots video in Varosha The former inhabitants cover her with insults- Corriere.it

Nihayet Elibol, aka Nini, sings and dances among the abandoned beaches and buildings of the ghost town after the Turkish invasion of 1974. Turkish Cypriot President Tatar: Intolerant

A video shot by a Turkish Cypriot singer awakens Varosha’s open wound, the former luxury tourist destination uninhabited since July 1974 when the Turks invaded Cyprus, to respond to a coup d’état orchestrated by the Greeks, and then partially reopened, between the protests of the UN and the EU, in October 2020 at the behest of the Turkish Cypriot government, recognized only by Ankara, and by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In the video clip, about 3 and a half minutes long, released not by chance on November 15 that the anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (Kktc), we see pop singer Nihayet Elibol, aka Nini, sing and dance the song with other young people Bulaman (I can’t find it, in Turkish) in Famagusta, the city of which Varosha is a district, among the beaches bathed by the turquoise sea, the abandoned buildings, the houses now invaded by grass, the shops with the shutters broken and lowered.

The images are a slap in the face of the Greek Cypriots who fled the city in 1974 and still hoping to return to their homes, so much so that every year they insist on electing the representatives of the nine municipalities, strong in the UN Security Council Resolution of 1984 in which it is established that the neighborhood can only be repopulated by its original inhabitants, about 39 thousand people. For this Elibol was overwhelmed with insults on social media and even some threats arrived. The fear of the former citizens of Varosha that the change of status from military to civilian area clear the way for new settlements by Cypriot Turks, while many Greeks retain deeds and claim property rights in the same locality.

Those who, on the other hand, greatly appreciated the idea of ​​the singer was the President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Erdogan’s iron ally who was elected a year ago and who does not want to reunify the island. These attacks are unacceptable, the fruit of a bigoted mentality. The song has no political connotation and art must be respected, he said.

On November 15, the High Representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, returned to the question of Varosha: We have agreed to start a process for which it will be presented a document with options to the Coreper ambassadors and prepare the ground for the December Foreign Affairs Council, where it will be presented, he said in the press conference at the end of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. But, as we know, diplomacy times can be very slow.

