‘Cyrano’ almost lost his sense of smell

Original title: Cyrano

Year: 2021

Duration: 123 minutes

Country: United Kingdom

Director: Joe Wright

Script: Erica Schmidt. Work: Edmond Rostand

Music: Aaron DessnerBryce Dessner

Photography: seamus mcgarvey

Distribution: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Scott Folan, Monica Dolan, Joshua James, Anjana Vasan, Ruth Sheen, Mark Benton, Richard McCabe, Peter Wight, Tim McMullan, Colin Mace.

Producer: Co-production UK-USA; Working Title Films, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Mestiere Cinema. Distributor: United Artists Releasing,

Gender: Musical. Drama. Romance. Biographical. XVII century.

Distributor: Universal Pictures Spain

Record on FilmAffinity

__

In general terms Joe Wright He is one of those directors whose best skills include bringing great classics of literature to the big screen. If we analyze in literary terms the adaptations of pride and prejudice (Jane Austen) and of Atonement, beyond passion (Ian McEwan) We are facing the perfect balance between form and substance. But if we look at Anna Karenina (Leo Tolstoy) or even in the Peter Pan prequel, Bread (Journey to Neverland) based on the mythical characters of James Matthew Barriewe will not obtain a background with so much substance, but an outstanding form thanks to its great art direction house brand.

And in the midst of entering the new decade that we have had to live, we find ourselves with a new adaptation of the well-known play Cyrano de Bergerac of Edmond Rosent; a very significant heroic drama in the general culture that has had since its publication in 1897 various adaptations during three different centuries of incombustible life. But I propose a game, or rather a kind of trick, to be able to enjoy this new Cyrano without prior prejudice we are going to use the machine that erased any memory of Forget about me to reach the movie theaters without the need to compare the new movie of Wright with versions of Michael Gordon or of Jean-Paul Rappeneau. It is difficult, but we as spectators will win. I recommend doing the same with works like Hamlet.

Cyrano he is as skillful with his words as with his sword, and the complex created by a physique that escapes the canons of beauty (this time not because of a disproportionate nose) is an impediment when it comes to declaring his love for the splendid Roxanne who, in turn, has had a crush on a handsome young man named Christian. A good excuse to delve into the need to love and be loved without giving up being oneself.

This story unfolds between swords, letters and songs, because Cyrano plays with different elements to reach the viewer’s heart. On one hand we have notable Musical Numbers, with some brushing past a scraped approval; and on the other witty dialogues that dance between drama and comedy. All this with the help of an exquisite artistic direction and a leading trio perfectly played by Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett (I couldn’t stop imagining Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Roxanne) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. But it is Dinklage who does an amazing job as Cyrano; especially when he shares screen with bennetbecause it is in this pair where it eradicates the most valuable message of the original text.

There are scenes where all the ingredients marry very well creating scenes that never decline, but most of the footage is made up of other more expendable ones that only serve to fill its two-hour duration.. And although it is generally entertaining and it is enjoyed without the impulse to look at the clock, it is a pity that among so many good intentions its characters lose that magnetism that is so important to reach the viewer’s heart.

And even if he does his part, you will finally find a recipe that has too many ingredients and lacks flavor. That flavor that is present in the musical number of Wherever I Fall as a beautiful way to show the multiple losses that arise in a war elevating the film to a place where it had never managed to reach.

Before finishing I will record one of the phrases that I remember most from Cyrano.

“Children need love, adults: money.”

Let me adapt it to my form:

“Children and adults need love and cinema.”

__

The best: The interpretation of Dinklagehis successful current proposal for a classic of such magnitude and Wherever I Fall – Pt.1 and Pt.2.

Worst: He fails to convey beyond his intentions.

Note: 6/10