“CYRANO” arrives at home format

By: Saul Arellano Montoro

Award-winning director Joe Wright wraps us in a symphony of emotion with music, romance and beauty in CYRANO, giving us his take on the timeless story of a harrowing love triangle. Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles with his razor-sharp wit in any verbal confrontation as well as his stabbing sword duel. But convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of a great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her and Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr. ).

Technical information:

Sale date: June 17, 2022

Languages ​​/ Subtitles: English, Portuguese and Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0 for additional content), Portuguese (Dolby Digital 5.1), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1)

Bonus Features on Blu-ray™ and DVD:

• Additional characteristics

• An epic adventure: The making of Cyrano.