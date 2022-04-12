Cyrano | CinemaNet

















Cyrano











cinematographic quality 7



















Synopsis Film that narrates the life of Cyrano de Bergerac, French novelist and playwright of the 17th century.

Criticism

Cyrano







Director Joe Wright known for his films “Pride and Prejudice,” “Atonement,” and “Anna Karenina,” among others, this year has once again stood out with his latest project “Cyrano” revealing its essence. He has obtained several nominations, such as an Oscar for best costume or a Golden Globe Award for best musical or comic actor.

This time it is a romantic musical drama whose official synopsis leaves much to be desired: “Film that tells the life of Cyrano de Bergerac, a 17th-century French novelist and playwright.” The movie It is based on Schmidt’s stage musical. of 2018 with the same name, based on the work of Edmond Rostand of 1897: Cyrano de Bergerac.

It tells the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, a French writer who lives in love with his childhood friend, Roxanne, and suffers from unrequited love because she is in love with someone else, Christian Neuvillette. The story takes place during the Franco-Spanish War (1635-1659).

The cast features performances by Haley Bennettas Roxanne; Peter Dinklage, like Cyrano; Y Kelvin HarrisonLike Christian Neuvillette. It is worth mentioning the magnificent interpretation of Dinklage, suitable for the role, since this is a man who suffers from dwarfism syndrome in the middle of the 17th century, which due to his height is not well accepted in society. That is why in addition to playing a man in love with a lady whose love does not reciprocate, he also plays a man insecure about his appearance, who has been rejected numerous times and is still a strong man who belongs to the Company regiment. of the Guard.

In addition to acting and dialogue, has managed to make the music one more protagonist of the film. Work of Aaron Dessner Y Bryce Dessner, with its melody and lyrics manage to appeal directly to the viewer’s feelings, making them identify with the characters. Although there are a couple of times that the music does not allow us to contemplate in depth the feeling of the character, but we must remember that it is Schmidt’s musical adapted to the screen. The accompaniment of the choreographies, the voices that sing it, without a doubt, could not be different, because they are what really give the touch to the film so that it impacts both visually and emotionally.

Also mention that although it is a well-known plot, there are some somewhat predictable scenes, however the end of this does not lose its charm and manages to create the impact it intends, leaving the viewer wanting more.

As for technical aspects, the film deserves an excellent rating. Both stages and changing rooms fit perfectly with the plot of the story. A perfect composition of planes, with a perfect balance and lighting.

In general, warm tones predominate, and they take advantage of moments of tension to contrast with the cold ones. And it has been possible to see that the aesthetics in staging are very similar to the great showman.

Finally, emphasize the message of the film that despite being a very repetitive theme in audiovisual works, it is really necessary since it can be focused on different realities today. The man must not only fight for his love and not give up, but he must also learn to do without the negative criticism he receives from society about his appearance, since he lets them influence his self-esteem and it is something that creates limitations.