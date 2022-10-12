Cyrano is a story behind an impossible love

The film directed by Joe Wright, is a romantic drama performed by the actor who played Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones saga, Peter Dinklage. Additionally, the rest of the main cast includes Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Scott Folan, Monica Dolan, and Joshua James.

Cyrano narrates the life of Cyrano de Bergerac, 17th-century French novelist and playwright. In this film we will be able to observe the skills of this writer, both in writing and literature as in the duel of swords.

Prime Video adds a musical full of love and sadness to its catalog. Cyron is aware that his status as a dwarf is an impediment to being with Roxanne, the woman of his dreams, who is also his best friend. Without having the courage to tell her feelings up front, hides behind a handsome young man like Christian, writing love letters on his behalf.

ORIGINAL SYNOPSIS

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne, Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her, until she falls in love at first sight with Christian.

CRITICS

“Wright, back in top form and evidently reinvigorated by the pandemic, displays once again the kind of radical creativity who made ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and ‘Atonement’ such electrifying wonders,” Peter Debruge: Variety.

“Despite the change in Cyrano’s physical appearance, this version is not as fresh or contemporary as it wants to be. Something has been missing, whether it’s in the songs, in the scenes or, more likely, in the script,” Gregory Ellwood: The Playlist.

“Wright’s new musical stays true to the original tone and dignity of the material. Dinklage plays every aspect of the character, from the comedic to the dramatic, without losing one iota of the substance of this extraordinary man,” Pete Hammond: Deadlines. @mundiaro