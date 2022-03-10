‘Cyrano’, ‘Malnazidos’, ‘Jackass Forever’ and ‘El Deceit’ hit theaters this weekend

MADRID, 10 (EUROPE PRESS)

The billboard for this Friday, March 10, will bring to Spanish cinemas the premiere of ‘Cyrano’ and the action film ‘Malnazidos’, which will share the billboard with ‘Jackass Forever’, a new adventure by the most thug team, with the thriller ‘The deceit’ and with the dramatic comedy ‘The person of the world’.

Acclaimed director Joe Wright wraps us in a symphony of emotion, music, romance and beauty in “Cyrano,” offering his own take on the timeless story of a love triangle. Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac, played by Peter Dinklage, dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stabbing sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend Roxanne, Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her. Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Scott Folan, Monica Dolan, Joshua James, Anjana Vasan, Ruth Sheen, Mark Benton, Richard McCabe, Peter Wight, Tim McMullan and Colin Mace round out the cast.

Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro direct ‘Malnazidos’, the action film starring Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Luis Callejo, Álvaro Cervantes, Jesús Carroza and María Botto in which months of bloody fighting have left behind thousands of dead in the trenches. But a danger greater than expected will force the rival sides to unite against a new and unknown adversary. They will have to put aside their mutual hatred and thus avoid becoming zombies.

The most thug team arrives with its latest movie ‘Jackass Forever’, a new installment of the franchise that premiered twenty years ago. Jeff Tremaine directs Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason Acuña, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Eric André, Chris Raab, Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman and Lance Bangs. The gang returns for another round of hilarious, wacky, and often dangerous challenges.

‘The worst person in the world’, by Joachim Trier, also hits theaters this Friday. A romantic comedy in which Julie is about to turn 30 and her life is in disarray. In the midst of an existential crisis, she feels that she has wasted her talent while her boyfriend, a successful graphic novel writer older than her, is pressuring her to build a stable life.

Directed by Spanish filmmaker Luis Prieto and written by David Loughery, ‘El Engaño’ is a thriller full of passion, love and disappointment. Cameron Monaghan, Lilly Krug, Frank Grillo, Sasha Luss and two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich star in this pacing film that keeps the tension going until the very last second. Chris just got divorced and lives in Montana, in a mansion in the mountains. He meets the imposing Sky at a local mall and they feel a great connection.

‘Scape room’ is a Catalan comedy with four friends, a room, many secrets and a single way out: the truth. The comedy turns upside down the plans of two couples willing to spend a great night in an escape room. If they want to get out of this unpredictable and crazy game, they will have to put their friendship to the test.

Hong Sang-soo directs the Korean drama ‘Introduction’, a winter tale in three movements where a shared smile, an unexpected hug or an icy swim in the sea can be an opportunity to start over.

In Charlène Favier’s ‘Slalom’, 15-year-old Liz has been accepted into one of the most prestigious ski schools in all of France, in an isolated village in the Alps. The young woman makes up for her obvious lack of experience with an innate rebelliousness that draws the attention of Fred, a former champion who decides to take her under his cloak to train her and take her to the top of the podium.