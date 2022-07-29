Cyrano. Review of the musical film starring Peter Dinklage

Synopsis

Acclaimed director Joe Wright wraps us in a symphony of emotion, music, romance and beauty in CYRANO, giving us his own take on the timeless story of a harrowing love triangle. Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings to her… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Bennett). Harrison, Jr).

Criticism

An irregular film more of wigs, powders, flattery and corsets than of elaborate verbiage or with a transgressive sense

Like the great 1990 film made by Jean-Paul Rappeneau, the ‘Cyrano’ of Joe Wright accumulates nominations for awards such as the Oscars or the Golden Globes. Arrived at 2022, it was an era of remakes and reinventions, the character brought to fame by the work of Edmond Rosent it becomes music. ‘Cyrano’ adapts the work of Erica Schmidt already seen in theaters, also starring Peter Dinklage beside Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and the less and less prestigious Ben Mendelson.

Everything stays in the family in this film that has not finished showing me that it is a well-studied production due to the number of elements that clash with each other. Perhaps as couples Dinklage and Schmidt or Wright and Bennett work very well, but the marriage that we are exposed to in ‘Cyrano’ seems more convenient than functional. I explain.

It all begins with a duel on the stage of a theater. A duel that mixes poetry (almost rap) with slashes and insults. That made us think that what this film consists of is a kind of ‘A Knight’s Destiny’ full of verbiage and rhythm. Nothing could be further from the truth. If that scene reminded me of anything, it’s the ‘Monkey Island’ insult duels. This ‘Cyrano’ is closer to the ‘Cinderella’ released recently by Amazon than to that ‘Les miserables’ (2012) that showed that the classics can still be revised. It is a failed attempt at modernization. Both the 90s film and this one belong to MGM, so I am led to theorize about whether this film was not made merely to avoid losing the rights to the work, in the style of Corman’s ‘Fantastic Four’ anecdote .

The only thing I buy is some song when we are near the end and the modification of the nose complex for one related to dwarfism. If we eliminated the songs (note, I’m not saying there are bad voices in the film) we would have a well-acted film, cloying or childish as this romance has always been, but we could even have extracted some added value, I imagine.

Those who know Peter Dinklage only from ‘Game of Thrones’ will discover here again what a good actor he is and what he can bring to a character, even if he is as well known as Cyrano de Bergerac. Many of us already had that image of a tragicomic or sarcastic actor after ‘A Death Funeral’ or ‘Pleading Guilty’. And we are also aware of his buffoonish character because he has fun playing comic roles like those in ‘Pixels’, ‘The Mess Games’ or the new ‘The Toxic Avenger’. In ‘Cyrano’ he unites that acting talent that he has for drama with his capacity for mockery. His comical flair and his talent for tragicomedy make him an ideal actor for this role.

Too bad that everything is covered by endless songs that are also poorly inserted. The music is not catchy, it has no rhythm and sometimes no rhyme. A concrete speech that tries to develop something through the reimagined classic is not distinguished. In addition, so much humming leaves the figure of the main character to one side, it does not serve as a biopic and everything ends up being a lovingly intense work. Those who get excited even with those romantic announcements of colognes on Valentine’s Day will have a great time with this film.

It pains me to say all this with the admiration I feel for Dinklage. Joe Wright, however, has me in a love-hate relationship and this film places him closer to his disasters like ‘Pan: Journey to Neverland’ than ‘The Darkest Moment’. But seeing all the choreographies, which seem more than theatrical from a program by José Luis Moreno, has prevented me from entering or enjoying the film. They killed me when ballet was suddenly mixed with break dancing. Unfortunately, this is an irregular film made more of wigs, powders, flattery and corsets than of elaborate verbiage or with a transgressive sense.

film sheet

Premiere in Spain: March 11th. Original title: Cyrano. Duration: 123 minutes Country: United Kingdom. Address: Joe Wright. Script: Erica Schmidt. Music: Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner. Photography: Seamus McGarvey. Main cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn. Production: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Working Title Films, BRON Studios, Universal Pictures. Distribution: UniversalPictures. Gender: biographical, adaptation, drama. Official Web: https://www.unitedartistsreleasing.com/cyrano/