Cyrano Review: Peter Dinklage stars in the most surreal version you’ve seen on the big screen

Review of the musical film Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn and Kelvin Harrison Jr. In the most singing cinemas from March 11.

When movies like cats either Dear Evan Hansen seemed to have lived up to our expectations for wacky musicals close to rave hits theaters Cyranothe musical version of the play by French playwright Edmond Rostand that has had other previous approaches in the cinema.

José Ferrer was in charge of giving life to the long-nosed character in the 1950 film by Michael Gordon, a role thanks to which he won the Oscar award. Although probably the most popular and well-known version is that of 1990 by Jean-Paul Rappeneau, with an excellent Gérard Depardieu as the protagonist.

There has also been an occasion to pay homage to the classic from the romantic parody in films such as Roxanefrom 1987 or narrating in a comedy key the creative journey of Rostand in Letters to Roxane.

VIDEO Trailer of Cyrano, the new film by Joe Wright with Peter Dinklage

Each and every one of these approaches were more honest and complete than the one we are dealing with today, which makes water every time the characters start singing.

The effect of the musical part on the drama is devastating: it is undeniable that the soundtrack by Aaron and Bryce Dessner is very interesting and even adds two new songs composed by Matt Beringer and his wife Carin Besser, but what worked in theaters, in cinema it does not do it at all, bordering in many moments the grotesque, when not the ridiculous.

The 10 best musical movies of all time according to IMDb and where to watch them

If Rostand freely fictionalized the life of the French writer Savinien by Cyrano de Bergerac (1619-1655) in his play in the key of epic drama in verse, Erica Schmidt decided to “fiction fiction” in 2018 in his musical version for the theater in which his partner, Peter Dinklagewas in charge of the main role.

It is possible that from this origin comes the problem that, of course, becomes a huge moving ball like the one that chased Indiana Jones in his day: the music was in the verses and a large part of the jokes, puns and tribulations of the protagonist are based on the physical peculiarity that he could not hide because it was in the center of his face: his enormous nose.

All that is swept away in this adaptation in which we have a Cyrano without great tocha but of diminished stature and who is no longer Roxane’s cousin, but a childhood friend.

Cyrano – Image Gallery I ( 5 images)

And it is this material that has served as a springboard for this review led by Joe Wrighta filmmaker with a tremendously uneven career whose filmography includes other literary adaptations such as pride and prejudice, Anna Karenina, Bread either The woman at the window (I work the latter with whom he has managed to be Razzie nominee for Worst Director).

The royal guard is a ballet of soldiers and the letters Cyrano sends to his beloved on behalf of the one he has chosen have the same effect as a Satisfyer that almost makes him bite the pillow. All very elegant and subtle…

This is one more of the many formal outbursts of a film that has powerful sequences hidden between very long and exasperating musical numbers that do not finish updating the story (It is not that they reinvent the wheel) but that they do “destroy” the power of the message of the original work.

This was, no more and no less, that ingenuity and audacity surpass the beauty of forms, attractive but much more changeable but by simplifying it in such a crude and banal way, Wright has almost achieved the opposite: Formally, Cyrano is beautiful, but she has stripped it of its content, frivolizing it with a story whose strength lay in tragedy..

While it is a real pleasure to listen to Peter Dinklage declaim and is used thoroughly in the songs, Cyrano is not going to be the character of his life… for now, that place is still occupied by Tyrion Lannister of Game of Thrones… if you hurry us, he looks a lot more like the rakish, defiant and eloquent Bergerac than the character we’ve been introduced to here.

Haley Bennett, for her part, looks charming and very beautiful and Wright, her current partner, extracts from her a good interpretation both at an interpretive and vocal level. Unfortunately, she suffers from the same problem as her co-star: she’s in a movie that she never finds the tone for and that goes from the supposedly sublime to the insufferable at every turn.

Cyrano is one of those movies that you don’t wish on your worst enemy and that it has the ability to make you laugh unintentionally and make you angry for being riddled with anachronisms which, at this point, are almost the lesser evil… but they come out from time to time to punch you in the eyes. a bad digestion The Bridgertons? Of course.