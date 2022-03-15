CYRANO – Utrera Digital

UK-USA 2021 123 minutes

Direction Joe Wright Script Erica Schmidtaccording to the work of Edmond Rostand Photography seamus mcgarvey Music Aaron and Bryce Dessner interpreters Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelssohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Scott Folan, Monica Dolan

The British Joe Wright is the director that cinema always needs to make serious and elegant adaptations of literary classics. The downside is that, with a few exceptions like the interesting the darkest momentseems determined to tell stories that we know too well, such as pride and prejudice of Austen, Atonement by Ian McEwan Anna Karenina of Tolstoy or this Cyrano that the cinema has dealt with on many occasions since its inception, with stopovers in 1952, which brought an Oscar to José Ferrer, and the much-celebrated one in 1990 with Depardieu as the illustrious big nose. There have even been adaptations to the current era (Roxanawith Steve Martin) and chronicles on the gestation of the famous work (the very recent Letters to Roxane French). The one offered to us now comes directly from the music scene, where Rostand’s classic has also met various fates, from the work of Michael J. Lewis that Christopher Plummer performed on Broadway in 1973, to the Danish extravaganza that New York imported in 1993. Chosen by Wright premiered on Broadway in 2018 and has an exquisite score that may be difficult to find a resounding success, but on the whole offers splendid orchestrations and a definitely remarkable romantic and melodic sense. On this basis, a sumptuous and exquisite musical is built that fails precisely in the difficulty of converting a material like this one into the genre that surely has more detractors and followers alike. It doesn’t seem to fit too well, and certainly not its affected and expendable choreographies, the musical material with the most dramatic in the strict sense, which makes the whole into a considerable imbalance. Turning the protagonist’s nose into achondroplasia makes the already complicated chemistry between moody Roxane and her eternal crush even harder to digest. The tone used is too sad and melancholic, which also does not fit with its comic start and the communion with the comedy that the original maintains. Credit should be given to Peter Dinklage, especially known for his participation in Game of Thronesbut whom we have also seen as a mobster in I Care a Lot and even starring in the short film by Raúl Arévalo our life, embroidering his role as a tormented and frustrated lover, as well as taking advantage of his resounding and very serious voice in the songs that he sings so beautifully. Also she, Haley Bennett, takes advantage of her role at an interpretive and singing level, another thing is the insipid Kelvin Harrison jr. and the wasted Ben Mendelssohn, who makes a complete caricature of his character. Costumes, natural settings and decorations, not so much the filtered and vaporous photograph of him, achieve a decent and enjoyable show, but below what could have been achieved in more troubled hands.