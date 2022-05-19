Cyril Hanouna as a couple or single? The host of C8 makes revelations in full live in TPMP, we take stock!

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

“I’m not in there. I am at work. Work, work, work”. This is the declaration made by Cyril Hanouna to mean that he is single and that he prefers to remain so.

Even if these words from the presenter of TPMP seem convincing, it would be difficult to believe it when several rumors stick to him about being in a relationship. What about this mysterious woman with whom Cyril Hanouna seems to be living a secret romance? Here are the details.

Cyril Hanouna and Kelly Vedovelli: a possible secret romance?

According to rumors on the web, the supposed woman with whom Cyril Hanouna would have a story is not Émilie, the mother of his children, especially since he has already divorced her. It is rather a colleague with whom he often shares the set of TPMP. This responds to the name of Kelly Vedovelli. With her dream body and bewitching gaze, this beautiful 31-year-old blonde would certainly make more than one fall.

According to the site nextplz, Internet users are convinced that the lovely Kelly Vedovelli would have caught the eye of Cyril Hanouna. Better, they think that the two personalities would have a secret affair. Unfortunately, none of the principals concerned has made any revelations about this. It is therefore difficult to affirm the existence of a possible romance.

Cyril Hanouna and Kelly Vedovelli as a couple? signs that no longer deceive

If the public is convinced that Cyril Hanouna and Kelly Vedovelli are living a romance on the sly, it is because there are signs that leave no room for doubt. According to what is reported on the site Les Crieurs du web, Cyril Hanouna would have asked on the set to his colleagues from the show TPMP what they would do if they only had 24 hours to live.

To Benjamin Castaldi to finally answer that he would spend time with Kelly Vedovelli. As if to defend Cyril Hanouna, Matthieu Delormeau replied: “well you know what? You are dead ! “. The presenter of the show adds: “he will die no matter what”. Words that highlight the jealousy of the father of Bianca and Lino.

On April 14, Cyril Hanouna gave us one more revelation. As Bernard Montiel kissed Danielle Moreau, the TPMP presenter said: “I’ll tell you Danielle… If I wasn’t in a relationship, I would have been tempted. Unfortunately, there you see, it’s good!”. A statement that stood out in the audience. Sorry ladies!

According to Matthieu Delormeau, who knows Cyril Hanouna well, the latter would be particularly generous when he is in a relationship. The columnist had also announced on the set of TPMP, that the 47-year-old man always took care of the girl who shares his life: “You are very very well. I’ve always seen that. You treat her very very well. You put it forward, you are generous. What does she want to do? What does she like ? His happiness is yours”. It remains to be seen who the lucky one is..! Doubt still lingers…