Cyril Hanouna: his astonishing bond with Kim Kardashian (ZAPTV)

Wednesday, October 26 in Do not touch My TV, Benjamin Castaldi revealed that Cyril Hanouna had a direct link with Kim Kardashian. The host spoke about this incredible story, which made him collaborate for years with the American star.

Cyril Hanouna is a man of many hats. Host, producer, actor, padel champion, sportsman with completely barred challenges, “Baba” is on all fronts. The general public knows him above all for his talents at the head of Do not touch My TV, where he hosts fiery debates every evening. But behind the scenes, this TV man is mostly one of the biggest producers of the French small screennotably thanks to his production company H20. Balance your post, Facing Baba, The Big Show, Virgin Radio’s morning show, so many programs that came out of his imagination and that he masterfully controls, on set or behind the curtain. A producer activity that he also has exported in recent years, by investing in companies, particularly in the United States. With, by the way, very VIP collaborations.

“We saw it in the accounts”

This Wednesday, Cyril Hanouna and his columnists discussed the latest revelations from Alexia Laroche-Joubert, who announced that she wanted to slow down the pace of production and distribution of Koh Lanta in the future. The opportunity for Benjamin Castaldi to evoke the own adventures of his boss in the world of production: “Can I reveal a scoop? A real scoop? Cyril produces Kim Kardashian” launches the columnist, to the great surprise of his colleagues.He has a box in America, in Los Angeles, which made the success of the Kardashians and who has been producing them for 10 years nowso somewhere he is a producer of Kim Kardashian” specifies Benjamin Castaldi. “If I go there, that there is one of the French shareholders who arrives, there Kim Kardashian she is very small“ then jokes the host.

Unfortunately, “Baba” in turn revealed that the Kardashian family had finally stopped working with his company “one year ago“.”We saw it in the accounts“Nevertheless joked the producer, who definitely has a well-filled address book…