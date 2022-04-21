Cyril Hanouna: his rare secrets about Émilie, his ex and mother of his two children

Cyril Hanouna is proud of his children. Despite her separation from their mother Émilie, in 2019, the host is very admiring of the education she gives them. This is what the king of the PAF confided in an interview with AirZen Radio, Monday, April 18, 2022.

Troublemaker of the PAF, Cyril Hanouna is also a father. The host of Do not touch My TV on C8 met Émilie, the mother of his children, in 2003. Their daughter Bianca was born on March 3, 2011, and their son Lino, on May 14, 2012. Despite their separation in 2019, Cyril Hanouna and Émilie both fulfill their role as parents wonderfully. Moreover, the star of the small screen does not hesitate to receive his son on the set of some of his shows. So that a career as an animator could take shape for the little boy. “He comes very often [dans C’est que du kiff, NDLR] and then in the pub, he takes the microphone, he does little shows”, entrusted Cyril Hanouna, very proud of his child Lino, to the microphone of AirZen Radio Monday, April 18, 2022. And to continue : “Anyway, he wants to become an animator I think. For now, that’s what he wants to do, he’s into it, but he’s good. He’s very funny, I feel like he’s got the trick […]. He comes out of the valves that at his age I would not have left. He winks at everyone, he’s funny, but he’s very nice.”

Cyril Hanouna admiring his ex-girlfriend Émilie

On the occasion of this interview with Julie Obispo on the airwaves of AirZen RadioCyril Hanouna also confided in his relationship with his children. “Me, I’m a bit of their friend. We don’t let go. We’re together all the time, all the time on the phone and it’s true that I’m more of a friend than a father, but I have the impression that it works well. They tell me more things, I have the impression that they manage to confide well”, he explained.

The mother of her children, Émilie, tightens the screw further: “Their mom is amazing. She does both. She has the authority, but she is also very friendly with them and it is thanks to her, as she frames them well that I can have even more fun with them […]. I think they are happy.” Moving confidences, more than two years after his breakup with his ex-girlfriend.