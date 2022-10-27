Cyril Hanouna reveals his unexpected bond with Kim Kardashian!

This Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Cyril Hanouna was in charge of the latest issue of TPMP. In a sequence, Benjamin Castaldi also threw out an intriguing anecdote about the presenter… And Kim Kardashian. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

But lately, Lino and Bianca’s dad has also been the target of fierce criticism. The reason ?

Live, Cyril Hanouna delivered his feelings on the tragic disappearance of Lola. For him, the alleged culprit deserves an exemplary sentence!

Words that had the merit of ulcerating the current guard of the Buckets. ” I struggle to make justice better known. To show how much justice. It’s hard to give it back. How much we have to respect rules that our society has taken millennia to develop and we sweep that away with the back of our sleeve, “said dropped Eric Dupont-Moretti on the set of C à vous.

For the Minister of Justice, Cyril Hanouna would therefore be ready to do anything to make “hearing”. But it’s bad to know the presenter who invited him on the set of the talk show to debate.

“You are a very good lawyer. You are certainly a very good Minister of Justice”, decided Cyril Hanouna. “But today the questions that the French ask themselves, and above all the answers, you don’t give them! »

And also to emphasize: I gave my opinion, my opinion as a father. I gave my opinion as a citizen. Vou are a politician. So you don’t have to give your opinion on me”.

“I gave my opinion as a father (…) I invite you to come” Lola case: Eric Dupond-Moretti attacks @Cyrilhanouna. Is there a problem with Justice in France? #TPMP pic.twitter.com/qzepUWQxk7 — TPMP (@TPMP) October 24, 2022

Kim Kardashian very close to the famous presenter?

Waiting, Cyril Hanouna has found his columnists in TPMP this Wednesday, October 26, 2022. As usual, he dissected countless current topics.

In a short excerpt, the ex of Émilie has also mentioned the case of Kanye West. As a reminder, the rapper is in turmoil!

Due of his anti-Semitic remarks, the artist is boycotted at all levels. All brands drop it. A handful of his relatives too. Stars and anonymous also condemned his words.

Yesterday, Cyril Hanouna also very quickly rebounded in his private life. Obviously, Kim Kardashian his ex-wife does not leave him indifferent.

The opportunity for Benjamin Castaldi to drop a big scoop on his boss… And the influencer. “Cyril Hanouna produces Kim Kardashian”has entrusted the husband of Aurore Aleman.

And also to state: He has a box in America, in Los Angeles… Which made the success of the Kardashians and who has been producing them for 10 years now. DSo somewhere he’s a Kim Kardashian producer“.

not without humor, Cyril Hanouna has also concluded : ” “If I go there, that there is one of the French shareholders who arrives… Lto Kim Kardashian she is very small“. To be continued…