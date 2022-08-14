Cyril Radcliffe, the Briton who drew the line that divided India and Pakistan

Drafting

BBC News World

2 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, The long border drawn by Cyril Radcliffe generated one of the largest exoduses in history and deepened religious violence.

Five weeks. That was the time the British authorities gave the lawyer Cyril Radcliffe to draw one of the most controversial borders in history: the division between India and Pakistan.

This year 7 are fulfilled5 years of that partitionwhich remains a source of tension between the Asian neighbors.

It all started at the end of World War II, when the United Kingdom gave independence to India, its former colony.

He also accepted demands to create a separate nation for Muslims in that region.

It was so on August 15, 1947 were born indian, majority hindu, and pakistan, Muslim majority.

Radcliffe, who had been appointed chairman of the Boundary Commission, only released his layout a couple of days after independence.

Bloody

When the partition of India became known, millions of people had to flee their homes on both sides, and close to a million died in the violence that resulted from the partition.

Entire communities that had lived together for centuries decided to move.

It is estimated that more than 12 million people crossed the Radcliffe line in search of a new homein which it is remembered as one of the largest and deadliest migrations of all time.

To view this content, please enable JavaScript, or try another browser Video Title, How the traumatic division of India and Pakistan was made

The border that Radcliffe drew extended for 2,900 kilometers, and even today it remains a source of controversy.

The main controversy in 1947 was around two provinces with similar numbers of Muslim and non-Muslim settlers: Bengalin the east, and Punjabin the West.

Radcliffe had to decide how to divide those provinces, which erupted in a religious conflict that left hundreds of thousands dead.

Another troubled area was Kashmir, an ethnically diverse Himalayan region, famous for the beauty of its lakes, meadows and snow-capped mountains.

Even before India and Pakistan gained their independence in August 1947, the area was hotly contested.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The beautiful region is the focus of disputes.

Under the partition plan provided by the Indian Independence Act, Kashmir was free to join either India or Pakistan.

The Maharajah (local ruler), Hari Singh, initially wanted Kashmir to become independent, but in October 1947 he decided to join India, in exchange for its help against an invasion by Pakistani tribesmen.

A war broke out and India requested the help of the UN.

In 1949, India and Pakistan signed an agreement to establish a UN-recommended ceasefire line, and the region was divided.

A second war followed in 1965. Then in 1999, India fought a brief but bitter conflict with Pakistani-backed forces.

ThenIndia and Pakistan Already nuclear powers declared themselves.

Today, Delhi and Islamabad claim Kashmir in its entirety, but control only parts of it, territories recognized internationally as “Indian Administered Kashmir” and “Pakistan Administered Kashmir”.

With a population of approximately 13 million people, the Kashmir Valley is one of the most important hotbeds of international dispute today.

Radcliffe had never been to British India when he agreed to lead the Boundary Commission.

According to his critics, he also did not understand the social or political culture of that country.

He arrived in India on July 8, just a month before that nation’s independence was declared.

In his 1966 poem “Partition” – dedicated to Radcliffe’s work in India – the British writer WH Auden considered:

“At least he was impartial when he arrived on his mission, / Since he had never seen that land before making his partition.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Map of India before the partition of the British Empire which led to the creation of India and Pakistan in 1947.

Apart from the lack of time, his task was further complicated by the fact that the maps it was based on were outdated. The censuses he used were alson inaccurate.

And he had to rely on advisers – two Muslim judges and two Hindus – who could not agree with each other.

the secret of lahore

Years after completing his work, Radcliffe revealed a very significant historical fact.

He said that in its original layout it had given the city of Lahore, in the province of Punjab, to India.

“Then I realized that Pakistan would not have any big cities, and I had already reserved Calcutta (in Bengal) for India,” Kuldip Nayar, author of the book, told journalist Kuldip Nayar in 1971. Scoop, Inside Stories from Partition to the Presenyou (“Exclusive, stories from the partition to the present”).

Today Lahore is the second largest city in Pakistan.

the final goodbye

Radcliffe left India as soon as he finished his assignment, burning all his notes before leaving.

He never visited India again. either Pakistan.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Lord Mountbatten, Viceroy of India, at the Indian independence ceremony in 1947.

He knew what the locals thought of him. “There are about 80 million people with complaints looking for me,” he noted. “I don’t want them to find me.”

On his return to London he was named Knight of the Order of the British Empire.

Some versions indicate that he refused to collect the 3,000 pounds sterling (today about US$3,600) that the government offered him for his work.

In his interview with Nayar, Radcliffe was asked if he was satisfied with the border he drew.

“i had no choice“, he replied “The time they gave me was so short that it was not possible to do a better job.”

However, he acknowledged that “if they had given me 2 to 3 years, maybe I could have made some improvements.”

It is estimated that between 500,000 and one million people died as a result of religious violence that was unleashed after the partition of India and Pakistan.

And, 75 years later, the “Radcliffe Line” – as many call it – continues to generate discomfort between the two countries.