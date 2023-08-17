cystitis in summer

Dr. Carmen Pingarone, Head of the obstetrics and gynecology team at the Hospital Quironsalud San Josenotes that: “Cystitis is actually the medical term for inflammation of the bladder, and inflammation of the bladder can painful and annoyingAlong with being dangerous, because if it spreads to the kidney, it can become a serious problem.

main reason for cystitis have bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli), which normally resides in the gastrointestinal tract. humidity and heat, which are present together in excessive amounts hot weather, help the growth of this bacterium. others, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae And this staphylococcus saprophyticusthey may also be responsible infections of urinary tract.

Cystitis can also appear as a reaction some medicines or radiotherapy. In addition, factors that can Bladder irritationsuch as intimate hygiene products, spermicidal gels, or prolonged use an inquiryThey can also cause cystitis. This condition can also appear as a complication of some other disease.

prevention and care

It is estimated that in spainabout 50% women Will experience at least one episode of cystitis in their lifetime. Also, up to 30% of women will have at least one episode. recurrent cystitis,

Women may be more prone to cystitis during summer humid climate generated by Heat, sweat, wet swimsuit, beach and swimming pool create favorable conditions for the spread of germs causing infection.

there are different ways of prevent cystitis, Firstly, it is important to maintain good hygiene and always clean yourself properly from front to back after a bowel movement.

Taking probiotics orally helps maintain the balance gut flora and the vagina, which makes it difficult for germs to enter the bladder. There are also preparations red cranberry And D-mannose (of a simple sugar, a monosaccharide, structurally related to glucose or fructose) that helps avoid repetition of infection.

Adequate treatment should be given to stop the progression of cystitis. upper urinary tract And this pyelonephritis,

But, besides this, there are also other diseases or maladies that affect the urinary tract and require caution during summers. For example, women more often experience vaginal yeast infection at this time of year, in favor of predisposing factors from cystitis. However, their treatment varies, as they are used antifungal instead of antibiotics.

pay attention to symptoms

Signs and symptoms of cystitis may include: strong and frequent need to urinatepain or burning sensation when urinating; the fact of frequent urination in small quantities; no matter how small the presence of blood urine (hematuria); cloudy and strong-smelling urine, pelvic discomfort, or feeling of pressure in the stomach.

For small childrenHaving new episodes of accidentally urinating during the day can be a sign of infection bed wetting though urinary tract Night When they are alone it is probably not associated with a urinary tract infection.

Dr. Pingaron It also warns that if after treatment Antibiotic medicines cystitis returns immediately, it is necessary to consult specialist Immediately.