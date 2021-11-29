CZ and Elon Musk give away DOGE + Tesla

CZ from Binance And Elon Musk they make peace – and instead organize a contest involving both the proverbial olive branch Dogecoin which, in fact, a Tesla.

A contest that involves the sharing of certain Tweet – to which you can participate until the next 13 December and which will allow the lucky winners to win or one Tesla Doge (which we imagine is a Tesla with Doge’s graphics) or $ 50,000 from Dogecoin.

The Binance and Tesla competition starts

A nice initiative – which has already received an enormous number of adhesions – and which marks the return of peace after quarrel between CZ and Elon Musk, started from a tweet definitely over the top of the head of Tesla. Let’s see together what it is, how to participate and what is actually up for grabs.

The contest: tweet and win either a Tesla or many Dogecoins

The themes ridden by the contest are those closest to the characters involved. On one side Dogecoin, which had been among other things the reason for the quarrel between CZ And Musk, it’s a Tesla on the other, the car produced precisely by South African tycoon. A kind of meme In the meme, topped with a splash ($ 50,000) of meme coin, to report a peace made and to increase the followers of the three accounts involved, namely that of Musk, the official one of Binance is that of CZ.

Operation more sympathy than of marketing, as we doubt that the three, among the most followed accounts in the crypto ecosphere – actually need to increase reach of their messages.

Winning will be very difficult, because tens of thousands have already answered in the affirmative. And there will also be a commission to decide the reply funnier to tweet, which will take home the prize. Not exactly the best in transparency, but trying doesn’t hurt. To participate we will have to follow Musk, CZ and Binance, retweet the tweet of the contest and then tweet the prize you want and why you want it, adding the hashtags #DOGEorTesla and #Binance.

It takes very little to participate, and just over 1 hour from the publication of the competition, there are already tens of thousands of participants.

Cryptocurrency.it launches fashion and Binance follows

Give us a joke. We launched from less than 24 hours our contest, which is giving away an NFT from Crypto.com and immediately after we were followed by the most important exchange by volume in the world.

Surely a coincidence, but our hardcore fans – and there are a lot of you, we recognize it – will see a great drawing. Definitely not managed by us, but we still reserve the right to have started the moment of give to the communities, after receiving so much.

Our invitation is to participate in the two contests, with that of Cryptocurrency.it which, we tell you between the lines, will be a bit more transparent. Because if they will be the committees managed by CZ and from Elon Musk to decide the winner, for our part we will rely on the purest chance. And it is not said that the non fungible token that we are giving away may not be worth more in the future than a Tesla is worth today, or $ 50,000 in Dogecoin.