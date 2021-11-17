CZ reveals how many users have left Binance after the introduction of mandatory KYC

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken a more regulatory compliance approach after years of moving between jurisdictions around the world. According to a new interview with CEO Changpeng Zhao, the move has worked surprisingly well in terms of user retention.

Speaking to Bloomberg News, Zhao explained that Binance has made Know Your Customer (KYC) processes mandatory “for global users, for each function”In an effort to attract new customers as a regulatory compliant business. The CEO revealed that Binance lost around 3% of its users after making KYC mandatory.

KYC is a common practice used by cryptocurrency exchanges and traditional financial institutions. It allows companies to verify the authenticity of a user by requiring some form of identification in the real world. On August 20, Binance made KYC mandatory for all of its users, new and existing, to access products and services such as cryptocurrency deposits, exchanges and withdrawals.

“We believe that complying with regulations will allow more users to use our platform,Zhao said, adding that most people feel more comfortable using an authorized exchange.

Binance advertised its decentralized facility with no physical headquarters for years until July, when Zhao announced that the exchange was ready to partner with local regulators: “We want to get permission everywhere. From now on, we will be a financial institution.“

During the interview, Zhao revealed that while regulators were initially skeptical of Binance, the attitude of regulators changed as the dialogue developed. “When people see me in person, they say, ‘CZ is very reasonable, very calm, he’s not crazy.’ This helps build trust much faster,” he added.

Recently, Binance established three subsidiaries in Ireland furthering Zhao’s vision to establish formal headquarters in different regions of the world. “When we started, we wanted to adopt the principles of decentralization, no headquarters, work anywhere in the world, without borders,”Explained Zhao. “It is now very clear that to manage a centralized exchange requires a centralized legal structure at its base.“