Czech, empty-handed at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Two and a half years later the Italian team ferrari managed to get on to the top of podium of the Formula 1 this Sunday at Big prize from Bahrainwhich marked the start of the 2022 season.

Charles Leclerc dominated the race from start to finish and took the win, third in his career. The Monegasque passed the test, because I weighed to what had the Pressure of the world champion, Max Verstappen, he was able to come out ahead and take the victory.

the mexican pilot Sergio Perezafter a bad start where he lost two positions, was able to recover and to return to the fourth place where did it come from The Red Bull Driver knew how to keep the place until the end of the racewhen he overtook his partner to move into third.

But in the last lap the pilot from Guadalajara had problem with his racing car one of the curves and He was out of the race, as did Verstappen, who two laps earlier had retired due to car failure.

Sainz took second place

Another who had a good night was the Spanish Carlos Sainzwho could endure the Pressure and ramming from Sergio Perez during the 57 laps, to culminate on the second position and complete the 1-2 for Ferrari, who had not won a Grand Prix since September 2019.

hamiltonwho seemed to finish in fourth place behind Checo, slipped into third placeafter the forced abandonment of the Mexican, who was just meters away from getting on his first podium in the campaign.

Result of today’s Formula 1 Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) George Russell (Mercedes) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo Racing) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo Racing) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Lance StrollAston Martin Alex Albon (Williams) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Lando Norris (McLaren) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Pierre GaslyAlpha Tauri

