Czech looks better suited to new car than Verstappen: Helmut Marko

Red Bull has not had it all with itself at this start of the season. What in 2021 was a similar war with Mercedes now has in Ferrari to the great obstacle to overcome, which in the first three F1 Grand Prix has practically devastated. Max Verstappen has suffered various problems with his vehicle, but it is Checo Pérez who shows his face by the team after his second place in Australia.

Although we know that the Dutchman is the “spoiled child” of the team, the man from Guadalajara has had two very good races with fourth place in Saudi Arabia (although he was looking for a better place) and now the podium in the land of the kangaroos, behind Charles Leclerc, who won with an abysmal margin of 20 secondsconfirming that the team of Prancing Horse has returned to the forefront.

Given this scenario, the executive advisor of Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, highlighted that Sergio Pérez seems better adapted to the new RB-18 than Max Verstappenwho on Sunday finished the race on lap 40 of 58 and even had to put out a small fire in his car.

“I think that with Pérez there are two things. The first thing is that the car adapts more to him (than to Verstappen) and he feels more comfortable.. Secondly, the team knows him better, his race engineer has grown a lot too, they have more trust, more knowledge of each other and, in general, we are very happy that this evolution has taken place“, Said the adviser of the Austrian team.

The Verstappen thing is already worrying: Marko

About Max’s second DNF in three racesthe always expressive Marko was much more succinct and simply called it “worrying”especially due to the distance of points that already exists with respect to Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, who leads the classification with 71 points, just 25 from the current champion of the Queen Category.

The adviser speculated that “the fault is not with the engine, but with the fuel tank”something that already affected them at the start of the 2022 Season in Bahrain, where the two Red Bull single-seaters had to leave.