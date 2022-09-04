D23 Expo 2022: Schedules in Spain of the most important presentations of the Disney Comic-Con

Disney already has everything ready for their particular return to school. After skipping 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Next September 9, the D23 Expo returns, the convention for fans of the house of the mouse in which they will be able to know first-hand all the news of The Walt Disney Company. This edition, moreover, is even more special because it will serve to kick off the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the company (hence the name of the official fan club as D23).

As always, the setting will once again be the Anaheim Convention Center, the city near Los Angeles where Walt Disney opened Disneyland, his first theme park.. There, the attendees, who sold out tickets months ago, will be able to walk through corridors full of stands of their favorite brands, which will carry all the new merchandising of the season (and some other exclusives that can only be purchased there). For the occasion, the company will exhibit Mickey Mouse One, Walt Disney’s plane. There will also be virtual reality experiences and a preview of the treasures from the company archives exhibit, which will tour cities across the United States next year to celebrate the centennial.

But the D23 Expo is also a kind of Comic-Con in which the company led by Bob Chapek will show previews and reveal announcements and surprises for its upcoming movies and series. This year it will be possible to follow some of the panels and presentations in streaming, but the most important ones are left out of the broadcast. Luckily, we will be there to tell you all the news that Disney launches throughout the three days.

To make it easier for you to follow the D23 Expo 2022, below we review the most important panels, their schedules in Spain and if it can be followed through D23 Expo [LIVE]. We also make some small predictions of what we expect from each one.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

– 7:30 p.m.: Disney Legends Awards Ceremony [Disponible en streaming]: It is the opening of the convention, in which Bob Chapek will kick off the celebrations. Let’s not rule out any surprises, but here the protagonists are the recipients of this honorable mention that the mouse house makes to illustrious members of their family. This year’s winners are Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo and Trace Ellis Ross. Will they take advantage of the meeting of the cast of ‘Frozen’ to leave us frozen with something?

– 19:45: ‘The Simpsons’: The yellow family will give new data for season 34, and perhaps some more surprises?

– 22:00: Disney & Marvel Games Showcase [Disponible en streaming]: Panel dedicated to the main news and upcoming video game projects from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios.

– 00:30 on Saturday: Studio Showcase: Disney and Pixar: It’s the first big panel at this year’s D23 Expo. Pixar will show news of his next film, ‘Elemental’, and they will surely give us a glimpse of upcoming projects. Disney will present ‘Strange World’, its next animated film, and will also tell about its projects in real action. Perhaps a first trailer for the live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’? News of the sequel to ‘Cruella’? Would it be too much to dream if they told us something about the remake of ‘Hercules’?

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

– 19:00: Studio Showcase: Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios: Probably the most anticipated panel. After the string of surprises that Kevin Feige brought to San Diego Comic-Con, what is left for him to reveal? Rumors suggest that we could finally know the names of the Fantastic 4, and the most optimistic mention mutant novelties, but that is dreaming very high. Perhaps we get a first look at the Halloween special starring Gael García Bernal and a trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will most likely be the stars, but what else? A full-fledged introduction for Kang (Jonathan Majors)? On the part of Lucasfilm, things are very varied, between ‘Indiana Jones 5’, which may finally reveal its title, the ‘Willow’ series and the next ‘Star Wars’. ‘Andor’ will be just around the corner, so they’ll probably release another trailer. Anything from ‘Ahsoka’ and the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’? Surprises with ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’? The future of the galaxy far, far away is shrouded in mystery. And finally we have 20th Century Studios, which will surely give a good boost to ‘Avatar: The sense of water’.

– Sunday 00:30: Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! [Disponible en streaming]: The Disney and Disney + television channels will present their news for the next season, so wait for details of series like ‘Percy Jackson’ or ‘The Search’.

– 00:30: Celebration of ‘Enchantment’: Disney is going to pay homage to one of their latest hits and they say there might be a surprise. We expect some stellar appearance more than the announcement of a sequel or spin-off.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

– 19:30: A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products [Disponible en streaming]: All the news about the Disney theme parks will be told in this panel, hopefully with some details about the expansions they plan for Disneyland Paris on ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Frozen’.