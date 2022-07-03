D’A Film Festival | ‘France’, or ‘Don’t look up’ by Bruno Dumont with Léa Seydoux

A Bruno Dumont it has not needed a menacing comet like MacGuffin to carry out its extremely cruel media satire in the country that has just held elections to decide between the right of Emmanuel Macron and the far right Marine Lepen, both made up with wide smiles.

In fact, the current president stars in one of the first scenes of the film, in an apparently involuntary way, with a montage in which he shares shots/reverse shots with Lea Seydoux, here under the pale skin of the most famous television journalist in France, to make matters worse called France de Meurs, during a press conference at l’Élysée. The metaphor is little less than obvious.

Together with Seydoux, acting as an assistant, he is comedian extraordinaire Blanche Gardin, recently seen in the highly recommended clear history, of Benoît Delepine Y Gustave Kervern, with whose acid and disconcerting humor Dumont seems to be building bridges. And then already, a few unimportant secondary, headed by Benjamin Biolay, that anyone would say that he repeats the same role of utilitarian husband as in the undervalued room 212, of Christophe Honore.

The show, it is clear, is for Seydoux, and secondly, for Gardin. The rest hardly counts, although with these two we are already very much left over.

Blanche Gardin and Lea Seydoux in ‘France’ cinemania

The satire proposed by Dumont is as raucous, gritty, and over-the-top as Adam McKay’s, though not nearly as strenuous, and the type endures much better until the end of the footage. France’s personality is not very different from the unrecognizable Cate Blanchett of Don’t look up and the director of photography David Chambille, who had already worked with Dumont on the magnificent jeanne (2019), also takes the saturation of colors to a paroxysm, although not using the all too recognizable palette Netflix (but with a couple of drone visual jokes). Although there is only one plane of jeanne which is already better than France whole, it is not a film at all negligible. No way.

The unexpected humor of Bruno Dumont

The Frenchman became known with two films, Life of Jesus (1997) and L’Humanite (1999), which are still considered as the pillars of his filmography. There he took ordinary people, white trash from the north of France, at the antipodes of what was then normative, and looked for the beautiful in the ugly, the sublime in the grotesque.

But there was no trace of humor, unless it was posthumor advance the letter. He didn’t seem like a particularly funny guy. Going out for drinks with him was a plan that was not in anyone’s mind. On the contrary, he had a reputation for bone, although with this chronicler he was always friendly, he even greeted with an arch of his eyebrows when we passed each other in the corridors, perhaps because I addressed him in the language of Vercingetorix.

Bruno Dumont on the set of ‘Hors Satan’ cinemania

Dumont discovered his own sense of humor after filming Juliette Binoche without makeup in the very serious Camille Claudel 1915 (2013). Binoche was the first known face in his filmography, and that of working with a star must have made her very funny, since they repeated with high society (2016), which was a pure and simple comedy, built as a tribute to the silent Laurel Y Hardy (although without falling into the pastiche). The filmmaker that many considered to be one of the purest, almost a Dreyer of the 21st century, he even indulged in a couple of completely crazy series, which were like his first films, but as a joke.

And lo and behold, after the insurmountable (and misunderstood) diptych dedicated to Joan of Arc, surprise with a don’t look up to the French, that even has some moment to Wes-Anderson, during the section in which the protagonist takes refuge in a spa with views of the peaks of the Alps, a quote from thomas mann included. In the first film that this peripheral filmmaker shoots in the capital, fully presses the accelerator of the most aggressive and unpleasant kitsch, cavorts in the cruelest humor, and draws perhaps not too penetrating conclusions, which remind us that the media is sensationalist.

Léa Seydoux’s self-portrait

After shooting twice with Binoche, this filmmaker who previously rejected the star-system now only had to do it with the most brilliant star of his generation –or Cotillardor anything, Léa-, an actress very prone to exhibitionist sacrifice, something we can only congratulate ourselves about. Since its inception, Seydoux has suffered from dragging the surname of the almighty Jerome Seydoux, his grandfather, who has produced almost everything, Welcome to the North a coda, of couscous a Mektoub: Canto One Y Two, the three of the controversial genius Abdellatif Kechiche.

Lea Seydoux in ‘France’ cinemania

do you remember The life of Adele? Palme d’Or for Kechiche, shared, between emotional tears, with Léa and Adèle Exarchopoulos. Léa was the one who complained about the director’s excessive demands when shooting her sexual choreographies with Adèle. And while Exarchopoulos’ now revived career sank, to the point of returning to serving sandwiches with her father when she became pregnant, Seydoux’s, who has also been a mother, was smooth sailing. Wes Anderson, Lanthimos, saga Bond no less than like the Proustian Madeleine Swann, and so on.

Since they wanted to classify her as the posh of French cinema, Léa Seydoux, currently the image of Louis Vuitton, He has always insisted on showing that because I am worth it. Y France is one more step in that direction, because By portraying the futility of stardom, she also portrays herself, from her position of maximum splendor. And it is already known that destiny rewards those who know how to laugh at themselves, and even more so if it is in the film of such a well-known author, by Cannes, that he cannot stop rediscovering humor. Léa has found another way of undressing, different from the ones she had been practicing up to now. And that is an event.

an event movie

As unexpected as Dumont’s humor is his strange alliance with Seydoux, and the encounter can only be received as a great event, visually impressive, cornerly funny, and perhaps naively incorrect, if we compare it with the brutal reality of our neighboring country. In that sense it is also like Don’t look up that remained a caricature of a much more grotesque reality. Except that France is, as we said, much better than McKay’s film. At least it has shots (mountaineers) that take your breath away, and maybe it’s also the first film in which our dear Léa gets naked without taking off her clothes.

The duet with Gardin is funny, and then there’s that French cinema, the third largest industry in the world, needed its own network (Sidney Lumet, 1976), who did not have it. Although it has come a little late, it also comes at the right time, when the dictatorship of the click already dominates everything, and nothing matters if it does not make noise on the Internet, through networks, when we most need to be reminded that we are losing one of the fundamental pillars of democracy. What is reborn from there is nothing more than an empty show that has nothing to do with freedom of expression. It’s more emptiness. It’s a disaster.

The panorama is bleak, especially because the media have decided to be slaves to what the public asks of them, when it should be the other way around. But Dumont still finds the strength to laugh when the television superstar asks the first question, and tells the real Macron: “We can ask ourselves about the critical, almost insurrectionary situation that French society is going through…”.

That goes for 2019, as for right now, just after the elections, when the president, who has just faced the most bitter victory, has long since lost his sense of ridicule. And besides he rhymes with clear history, an even more twisted comedy about the great hangover of the yellow vests. They liked it French, recover Clear history.