Da Fonseca judges the evolution of Lionel Messi at PSG

Once again decisive in the victory against OGC Nice (2-1), Lionel Messi continues to ride on his good performances at the start of the season both at club and national level. The Argentinian seems to be regaining all his feelings for his second season with the Rouge & Bleu.

After a complicated first year, Lionel Messi revived since the beginning of the 2022-2023 fiscal year. And for proof, The Pulga was decisive 15 times for the club: 7 goals and 8 assists. Most Used Outfield Player By Christophe Galtier, the seven-time Ballon d’Or is back in optimal physical condition after having benefited from a complete pre-season preparation with the Parisian club. bodes well for the PSG in this particular season with the start of the world Cup next month (November 20-December 18). Freer on the pitch than last season, the 35-year-old Argentinian has found great sensations both in his passes and in his dribbling.

“He convinced himself that he could be just as useful in a role as a game facilitator”

But for his Argentine compatriot and former player of the PSG – Omar Da Fonseca – Lionel Messi above all readjusted his way of playing by putting himself more at the service of his teammates, as the consultant of bein Sports daily The Parisian. “This is why rather than talking about a second youth, I would rather say that Messi readjusted, readjusted. He convinced himself that he could be just as useful in a role of game facilitator, initiator of actions. It is more useful like that, to make others play. Messi still has this factory of technical gestures in his legs, but he puts it at the service of the game before putting it at the service of the result. Last season, his head and his legs were not in line. But when the brain and the body are in perfect harmony, we see what happens! »

Still under contract until 2023, with an optional additional year, Lionel Messi will make a decision about his future after the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. According to the latest indiscretions, the PSG would be ready to make him a next contract extension offer. Recently, the club’s football advisor, Luis Camposhad declared his desire to see the Argentinian continue the adventure with the Rouge & Bleu. “I am very happy with him. I asked, if possible, that he stay with me during my three years at the PSG. »