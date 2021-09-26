Da Grande, the guests of the second episode of Cattelan- Soundsblog

Alessandro Cattelan returns this evening, with the second and final episode of his show, “When I grow up“, Live from about 9.25pm. On stage, with him, important guests in the sports and entertainment sector. Sangiovanni and Elodie will perform in this latest appointment.

Two golden men, moreover, for the conductor: there will also be the Olympic champions of Tokyo Marcell Jacobs and Gianmarco Tamberi among the guests tonight, Sunday 26 September at 21.25 on Rai1, live from the Rai Studios in Milan.

Protagonists of the program, produced in collaboration with Fremantle, also other exceptional protagonists such as Raoul Bova, Lillo and Serena Rossi. Besides them, he will come back Elodie with a special performance and there will be Saint John, one of the new protagonists of the Italian music scene, e Benji and Bella Thorne with the story of their film debut.

Alessandro Cattelan will be present in the show, involving guests in scenographic numbers and improvisations, tackling with irony different themes of life and current affairs in a mix of entertainment and food for thought.

“Da Grande” is a program by Alessandro Cattelan, written by Alessandro Cattelan, Federico Giunta, Laura Mariani, Luca Monarca, Luca Restivo, Ugo Ripamonti.

Sangiovanni, Raggi Gamma is the new single

Just in these days Sangiovanni’s new single, Raggi Gamma, has been released, available from Friday 24th September.

In August, the singer had vented, via Instagram: