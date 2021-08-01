DaBaby, the reactions of Dua Lipa and Elton John and the rapper’s response

In recent days, rapper DaBaby has ended up at the center of stormy controversy due to some phrases against the community LGBTQIA+, spoken during a set at Rolling Loud Miami last weekend. These are the statements: “If you didn’t come here with HIV, AIDS or one of those SEXUALLY transmitted diseases that kill you within two or three weeks, turn up your cell phone lights”. In addition to indignant the public, of course, several artists, including Dua Lipa and Elton John, reacted by declaring themselves horrified and shocked by the matter, triggering a heated back-and-forth.

Dua Lipa, first of all, posted on Instagram a comment about DaBaby’s sentences. The pop star had collaborated with him on the remix of his Levitating. After removing his follow on social media, Dua Lipa wrote: “I am surprised and horrified by DaBaby’s comments. I don’t really recognize the person I worked with. I know that my fans know where my heart is and that I am 100% with the LGBTQ community. We must unite to combat the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Elton John also reacted with a post on behalf of the entire Elton John Aids Foundation: “We are shocked by the misinformation about HIV and the homophobic phrases that were heard at the recent DaBaby concert. They only make discrimination worse, the opposite of what should be done to combat the AIDS epidemic. The task of us musicians is to unite people».

DaBaby’s reaction

Certainly, those of Dua Lipa and Elton John are legitimate comments and with them other musicians, such as Questlove, have also reacted harshly to DaBaby’s behavior. The rapper had already responded on Instagram to these reactions by publishing some stories in which he replied piccatamente: “What I do in a live show is for the live show. Regardless of what you are talking about and how the Internet has distorted my words», comments in a rather colorful way. “Me and all my fans on the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, had a lot of fun.”

Loading... Advertisements

Another message follows: “All of you have the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive, even if I did not want to offend anyone. So I apologize.” Excuses which, however, were followed by a new video posted on YouTube.

Giving What It’s Supposed to Give, the video in question, is particularly provocative. Directed by the same artist and filmed the day before the performance at Rolling Loud, in the clip the rapper performs a series of questionable actions including threatening people with a gun and spitting on the corpse of a policeman. In the finale, the inscriptions “Do not fight hatred with hatred” in rainbow letters and the fake excuses: “Sorry if I’m myself”.