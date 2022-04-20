DAC technology, an alternative against climate change

“It’s like a vacuum cleaner, but smart” With this image of our daily life, the scientist Jordi Pedrola defines the operation of a new disruptive technology, which in the coming decades will be essential to reduce the presence of carbon dioxide (CO two ) in the atmosphere. It is the technology of Direct Air Capture (DAC, for its acronym in English), which allows capturing and filtering the air to separate the CO two of other gases.

Towards net zero emissions in 2050 In the Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries committed to taking action to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. This means continuing to reduce our current carbon dioxide (CO) emissions. two ), but also begin to remove the one that is already present in the air. To achieve this, the International Energy Agency (IEA) calculates that, by that date, it will be necessary to have the capacity to remove some eight gigatons of CO two year. To reach these figures, the solution is to use the so-called negative emission technologieswhich remove CO two that has already been issued. The best known is the reforestation of burned or uncultivated areas, which will allow the removal of more than 50% of the CO2 with the help of the forests. two naturally present in the atmosphere. The other half will be achieved with human-created solutions. Today, the most promising is the DAC technology.

How does this new technology work? The “intelligent vacuum cleaners” referred to by Jordi Pedrola, an expert scientist in CO₂ Separation Technology at Repsol Technology Lab, are actually contactors, the enormous machines that are responsible for capturing the air, filtering it and separating the CO two . “Carbon dioxide is found in a very low concentration in the atmosphere, barely 400 parts per million, and the DACs are capable of capturing that tiny part. Therefore, the substances and methods used, such as liquid and solid sorbents, are selective enough to remove the CO two of other gases, such as oxygen or nitrogen”, he explains. Today, the main challenge to implement this technology is to reduce its energy and economic cost. “The level of energy required is around 2,000 kWh per ton of CO two ”, points out Mariano Marzo, professor emeritus at the University of Barcelona and director of his chair of Capture and Storage of CO two . As an alternative, scientists are developing new electrochemical separation technologies that “do not require energy in the form of heat for the separation of CO two , but only energy in the form of electricity is needed.” Therefore, the energy demand is “much lower, around 700 kWh per tonne”.

Reuse CO two in various sectors Once isolated and processed, the CO two It can be used as raw material in multiple processes. For example, it has been used for years, on a small scale, to produce urea, a chemical compound used to produce fertilizers. But also to carbonate soft drinks, preserve food, treat water to correct the PH, in refrigeration systems…

Synthetic fuels, methanol, concrete or polymers to make mattress foams are some of the uses that can be given to CO two withdrawn from the atmosphere

And on the horizon there are countless practical uses still little explored, thanks to the transformation of CO two , such as the manufacture of synthetic methanol for the chemical industry, new types of concrete and various polymers to make the foams used in mattresses. But without any doubt, the most prominent use is the manufacture of synthetic fuels, like those that Repsol is going to produce at its future plant in Bilbao. These fuels, also known as e-fuels, are made from CO two and renewable hydrogen, are net zero emissions and can be used in the combustion engines of all types of vehicles.

Leading countries in the development of DAC technology Although research has been going on since 1999, the effective implementation and expansion of DAC technology seemed more like a dream than a reality just five years ago. Today, however, there are 19 plants in Europe, the United States and Canada with the capacity to capture 10,000 tons of CO two annual. But this technology is still in its infancy, as shown by IEA forecasts, which calculates that, with the new facilities planned, it will be possible to isolate 85 million tons of CO two in 2030 and one gigaton in 2050. The operating facility with the greatest capacity to absorb CO two It’s called an Orca. It can remove 4,000 tons a year, is located in Iceland and was created by the Swiss company Climeworks. But the ambition in the short term promises to multiply this capacity. A huge DAC system is currently being erected in Texas, by the Canadian company Carbon Engineering, which hopes to capture a million tons annually by 2024.



A contactor is a structure similar to a giant fan that allows the extraction, through a series of chemical reactions, of carbon dioxide directly from the air.

Benefits and advantages It seems clear that to remove the CO two present in the atmosphere it will be necessary to combine different solutions, such as reforestation and DAC technology. And although both are complementary, the truth is that the artificial capture of CO two has certain advantages. “One of the greatest benefits of Direct Air Capture is the space it occupies, which is 150 times less than in reforestation,” explains Mariano Marzo. For example, to remove one gigaton of CO two , they would need an area equivalent to a third of the Community of Madrid. Meanwhile, to catch a gigaton naturally, some 800,000 kilometers would have to be reforested, more than one and a half Spain. In addition, it has another advantage related to space, since “the plants can be built near the sites where the CO is going to be used or fixed. two captured”, with the consequent cost savings in transport. The DACs are, therefore, the verification that human effort is capable of providing complex and imaginative technological solutions to the problems that challenge our present and threaten the future of the planet. Today, these new technologies are presented as one of our main hopes in the fight against climate change.