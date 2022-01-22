Dacia Bigster 2022 the suv culmination of the revolution

There is no doubt that Dacia Bigster 2022 both impressive to the point of becoming one of the most anticipated models for the Romanian carmaker. Of course if he manages to keep this aspect. It is characterized by its robustness, especially with its new identity, which includes the adoption of a new logo. But it is in profile that its adventurous aspect is most highlighted.

Its grille is vertical, the horizontal bonnet and wheel arches, in particular the rear, are very marked.

Dacia also took care of the materials with new panels and an increase in the general quality level. All in the context of a more ecological technique that avoids painting plastic and that is more durable over time because it is less sensitive to the whims of traffic.

The new era of Dacia with the Bigster 2022 suv

The most attentive observers immediately notice the luminous signature of Dacia Bigster 2022 reminiscent of the one inaugurated on the new Dacia Sandero, presented at the end of last year. The rear is as futuristic as the front, with its triangular lights positioned on the sides of the tailgate.

The latter is then crossed by a large Dacia lettering, an aesthetic detail that has been very fashionable in recent years. The interiors of this new model have not yet been unveiled, but we should probably expect a perceived quality much higher than what we know of the brand, a trend that began with the new Sandero

4.60 m long, the Dacia Bigster will allow it to enter the compact SUV segment. For this, the manufacturer uses the same method as Skoda, that is, by designing models of a category from a platform of the lower segment. The Bigster is based on the CMF-B platform used by Captur, Clio and Arkana.

Stretched to the maximum, it should accommodate up to 7 passengers as Dacia announces generous rear roominess. Enough to replace the Lodgy with a model more in line with current customer expectations.

Innovative engines for Dacia Bigster 2022

Same uncertainty regarding Bigster 2022 engines as Dacia still keeps a lot of secrets. However, it is safe to bet that he will receive hybrid engines, or even rechargeable hybrids, knowing that these engines already equip Renault Captur or Clio.

This Dacia Bigster should therefore receive the new three-cylinder 1.2-liter TCe under the hood, which will later replace the current 1.0-liter TCe, and whose power has not yet been revealed.

This will then be joined by a 1.5-liter petrol engine, while no diesel should be offered in the catalog. Of course, one will also be available E-Tech hybrid version, which uses the 1.3-liter to replace the 1.6-liter currently installed under the hood of the current electrified range models.

There marketing of the model inspired by the Bigster is scheduled for 2025. Prices are obviously not known but one thing is certain, they should be particularly aggressive and close to those of the urban SUV segment.

Year after year, Dacia’s success continues to grow. The two top models are the Duster and the Sandero, especially in its robust Stepway version. Over the years, other models have completed this range, such as the Lodgy or the Dokker.