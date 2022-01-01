Dacia Bigster, everything you need to know about the new XL size SUV

Listen to the audio version of the article

Dacia will unveil a new flagship model over the next year. It is called Bigster for now and will catapult the Romanian brand into the profitable sector of large SUVs, while offering a cheaper alternative to the many models on the market. The Bigster will be another car like the Jogger of paramount importance to Dacia which states that the new SUV aims to bring some freshness to the brand image, thanks in part to the new design language, but also to the minimalist badge. . It will then be one of the three new models that Dacia will introduce on the market by 2025.

All Dacia made on the same platform

The parent company of Dacia, Renault is planning an attack on the segments of family sedans and midsize SUVs and the Bigster will play a fundamental role, since it will join Renault models such as the Clio and Austral that it will replace the Kadjar. Every Dacia including, therefore, the future Bigster will be based on the same CMF-B base introduced with the renewed Sandero sedan. The platform will consequently become a unique, albeit adaptable, solution to allow Dacia to enter even larger vehicle sectors, but at very affordable prices.

A length of 4.6 meters and the hybrid that Dacia lacked

Dacia has already confirmed that the new Bigster SUV will measure 4.6 meters in length and that it will have a spacious interior although there is still no confirmation that it will offer a seven-seater variant planned, instead, for the Jogger. The CMF-B platform has a configuration capable of supporting a wide range of thrusters, including hybrid ones. Hybrid drive has long been banned from the Dacia offer due to the high price, but the Bigster first and then the Jogger will adopt this technological solution, drawing it from those introduced on the various models of the Renault parent company.

A mask with the new brand logo in the center

And we come to the style, innovative even with respect to the Jogger. The lines of the Bigster mark a change of stylistic language for the Romanian manufacturer. Rather muscular and sculpted on the front, the mega suv introduces a horizontally developed grille that houses the new logo, on the sides of which there are the headlights with Y-shaped daytime running lights. There are also fake protections in the lower area of ​​the bumper and of the air intakes. The side profile highlights wheel arches covered in raw plastic. Geometries that then also continue in the back. There is no lack of other details inspired by off-road.

The interior has not yet been fully revealed

There are still no official images of the interiors and therefore it is to be defined what will be the hitech equipment provided on board the Bigster. Even when it comes to the family of engines that will equip the new SUV, the mystery remains intense for now. The main unit at the base of the range should be the 3-cylinder petrol 1,200 cc Tce which will be available in numerous powers also in a hybrid version derived from Renault’s E-Tech technology. Finally, the Bigster’s rivals should be the Citroen C5 Aircross, Ford Kuga, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan.