Dacia Bigster, what do we know about the next surprisingly priced SUV

The concept was shown at the beginning of 2021 and for the production model it will have to wait until 2025. Beyond the Duster in terms of size and market segment, it represents an important evolution in the strategy of the Romanian company of the Renault group

In January of last year, Dacia showed a concept for a large medium-sized SUV, its name Bigster. Therefore superior to the Duster also for placement on the market. With its 460 cm in length, this model would compete in part with rivals such as Citroën C5 Aircross, Ford Kuga, Hyundai Tucson or Volkswagen Tiguan. Recently, statements have been circulating in various national and foreign media about the commercial launch of the model in 2022. Instead, the Romanian company of the Renault group reiterates that, as already indicated a year ago, the production version is expected to arrive in 2025. It will be accompanied in this three years by two other completely new models. Here, then, is what we know so far about the Dacia Bigster SUV, adding hypotheses on its probable technical characteristics.

Dacia Bigster, the design of the new SUV – The only officially known technical data about the Dacia Bigster SUV is its length, as mentioned: 460 cm. It refers to the concept but the production model cannot vary significantly. A significant number: because it means full C segment, indeed intense. A market segment only touched by the Duster, which measures 434 cm. Consequently, the space for passengers will be greater. From an aesthetic point of view, the concept, signed by Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos (who spent the summer at Alfa Romeo), expresses decision and energy, typical characteristics of any self-respecting SUV. The luminous signature is original, in which the graphic idea adopted by the last Sandero onwards expands; however, it should be remembered that in this respect the production model could vary considerably, especially given such a long time gap. There are no advances regarding the interior. But it is logical to assume a marked attention to no-frills practicality; however this model will also be a kind of flagship of the brand, so there could be some surprises on the equipment side. After all, the same Duster has made a significant qualitative leap with the passenger compartment of the second generation.

Dacia Bigster engines: the assumptions – Three years from now, laws, availability and prices of raw materials and fuels, economic conditions of the population, production processes, supply and type of semiconductors could also change profoundly. All factors that deeply affect the choice to adopt one engine or the other. So it is useless to make risky assumptions. Based on the powertrains available today in the Renault group, as well as the technical structure designed for the Dacia Bigster SUV and its market positioning, probable candidates could be the 150 HP 1.3 petrol and 115 HP 1.5 diesel, assuming that in 2025 there is still a demand for diesel. Dacia has also always been a friend of LPG and today it has an excellent 1.0 from 100 Hp; assuming that by then the current storm on the gas has not set aside this fuel forever, it does not appear an excessive impetus of imagination to suppose that something similar, perhaps a little strengthened in power to compensate for the greater weight, could also be used for the Bigster. And then there is the hybrid. The house explicitly pointed out a year ago that it is able to make use of it, based on market conditions. And the 140 hp Renault E-Tech full hybrid could be the right solution; the 160 Hp E-Tech plug-in appears less suitable for cost reasons.

Dacia Bigster, prices: how much will the SUV cost? – The same considerations made for engines apply: talking about prices three years later is absurd. The variables are too many. We can only think about general collocations. The Bigster will rise above the Duster, but it will still remain a Dacia car; its winning strategy has always been based on affordable prices to most people, forgoing the expensive superfluous to maintain good quality on what really matters and what people ask for. Today the Duster is sold for around 13-23,000 euros; Citroën C5 Aircross (in non-plug-in versions) is in the 27-36,000 range; Hyundai Tucson (non plug-in) travels around 30-38,000; Ford Kuga (non plug-in) operates in the 35-43,000 area; Volkswagen Tiguan (non-plug-in and non-sporting engines) is worth € 31-45,000. All market areas in which one would not expect to find a Dacia. But many things change and also quickly. So claiming a reliable price now would be like playing roulette.

