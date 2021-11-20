Dacia, BMW, Aiways and Tesla: the week in 4 flashes

The order book for the Dacia Spring, which opened in March, has already arrived at an altitude of 40 thousand. Deliveries began in September and in the last two months the small Romanian low-cost ( 20,100 euros less incentives ) And the best-selling electric in Italy . Across Europe, Spring has continued to win over customers on average since July 5,000 orders per month . And the problem now is having the cars to be delivered, so much so that many dealers have suspended reservations. In a press release the Renault group , of which Dacia is a part, points out that Spring brings to the Romanian brand customers who had never approached the brand before. In France, for example, they are 8 out of 10 new customers . “By making electric mobility accessible to all, Spring wins over both customers who are already familiar with the Dacia brand, and mainly new customers. The r-EVolution continues! “, rejoices Xavier Martinet, Dacia Sales Director.

Dacia and… BMW aims for 200,000 electric cars in 2022

From a low-cost car to much more expensive cars. There BMW aim to sell at least 200 thousand cars electricity in 2022. And to invest in a rapid expansion of the network of stations Ionity HPC refill. This year the House of Monaco is expected to register about 100,000 EV, but next year the effects of the recent launches of the i4 and of iX. And in mid-2022 the electric version of the flagship will arrive 7 Series, with the name of i7. As for Ionity, the arrival of a partner like Blackrock accelerates the expansion of a network it already counts on 383 stations charging in 24 countries, including Italy. Another 37 stations are under construction. BMW does not believe in the need to install its own stations, as is doing for example the Volkswagen-Audi Group. Believing that recharging is a topic to be addressed with common projects between the different groups, such as Ionity.

Three weekends to test the new Aiways U5

Are you curious about the new Chinese electric? It’s time to try one. For the U5 there Aiways opens online registrations for Driving Experience. In three dedicated weekends it will be possible to drive the new one Electric SUV, recently introduced on the Italian market since Koelliker Group. The U5 has 410 km of autonomy, fast charging in 35 minutes and engine from 150 kW (204 HP). It is marketed in the standard set-ups X-cite And premium Prime. There Driving Experience, created in collaboration with Four wheels, will be held on 20 and 21 November, the 27 and 28 November and the 4 and 5 December, at the ten official Aiways dealers in Italy. It will be possible to carry out test drives alongside the expert drivers of Four wheels.

Norway: EV boom and tax revenue collapse

The sales success of electric cars, Tesla in particular, is creating a new problem in Norway. Since EVs are almost tax-free, it is being created in the state budget a revenue hole of a certain consistency. In October they only sold out 400 traditional cars, the only ones to be taxed, while the electric ones are al 70% of the market. From this point of view, the Nordic country could represent a test bed to “read” what will happen in the continental markets if the electric becomes the dominant engine. The government has quantified the “hole” that is created, just over 2 billion euros per year. Last month in Norway they were sold 11,579 car and of these 8.116 they were electric.