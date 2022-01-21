Dacia Duster diesel – Il Sole 24 ORE

Essential, robust and always accessible, the new Duster evolves thanks to a series of innovations capable of enhancing its attitude to the outdoors. Its style has been updated in the external design, with the optical groups that are characterized by the luminous Y-shape signature, the new grille, the alloy wheels and the rear spoiler; all while remaining faithful to the stylistic canons of the original Duster. Inside, too, the updates were carried out with the same philosophy: to improve life on board with all the essential equipment, without adding anything superfluous. An example of all, the addition of two USB sockets at the rear of the passenger compartment and the integration of a second front USB socket to facilitate connectivity for all passengers on board. The teamwork between designers and engineers has made it possible to adopt aerodynamic solutions that make it possible to reduce CO2 emissions and consumption. Duster offers a complete range of engines (petrol, bi-fuel LPG and Diesel) dedicated to all uses and compliant with the Euro 6D Full standard, with 2 and 4-wheel drive versions and manual or automatic six-speed gearbox. In detail, the Dacia Duster 1.5 Blue dCi 4×2 Prestige is 434 cm long, 180 cm wide, 163 cm high with a trunk from 471 to 1,623 liters. In the 1.5 Blue dCi 4×2 Prestige version it costs 19,400 euros with a 1,461 cc diesel engine (Euro 6) capable of delivering a maximum power of 85 kW / 115 horsepower and a maximum torque of 260 Nm at 1,750 rpm. Traction is front. The tank has a capacity of 50 liters. CO2 emissions are 125 g / km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h occurs in 10.2 seconds. The maximum speed that can be reached is 183 km / h. The curb mass with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 1,308 kg.

