Dacia Duster: February promotions on the SUV most loved by Italians

In February, the entire Dacia Duster range is on promotion: the beloved SUV in Italy is available with installments of just 150 euros per month, also in the LPG version

If there is a car that has been in the hearts of Italians for over ten years now, it is certainly the Dacia Duster: out of over 2 million cars sold worldwide, in fact, almost 260,000 have been bought by our compatriots. . Only the French love Duster more than we do, with over 450,000 units. The reason for this success has been clear since the model’s launch in 2010: a price / quality ratio that few other cars can boast.

Dacia Duster is a compact, concrete, reliable SUV that does not promise anything that it cannot deliver: it is versatile, suitable for the city as well as for the suburban and motorway, but without exaggerating, and it costs little. Above all, it costs little: starting price of 13,650 euros, for a 4.34-meter-long SUV and over 1,400 liters of luggage compartment with the seats folded down. Good for grocery shopping, good for vacation, good for wallet.

And in February it is even better, thanks to the PlusValore Dacia offer which allows you to have Duster practically for 5 euros a day, in 36 monthly installments of 150 euros.

DACIA DUSTER, THE PROMOTION – The February offer on Dacia Duster is valid on all versions and all engines: only the advance and the final installment change, while the monthly installments remain unchanged. Dacia Duster 4×2 1.0 TCe, with 100 HP three-cylinder LPG Eco-G turbo engine and maximum torque of 170 Nm, for example, can be bought with an advance of 4,700 euros, a monthly payment of 150 euros, guaranteed future value of 9,872. , TAN 5.25% and APR 6.88%, with the possibility of redeeming it or returning it at the end of the loan.

DACIA DUSTER LPG – The Dacia Duster LPG engine is the cheapest one to manage on a daily basis and, therefore, one of the most sought after by customers: Dacia Duster Gpl is an SUV that costs little and consumes little, you can’t ask for more if you want to save without going down with the quality. In the example just taken into consideration, the Duster LPG is in Comfort set-up, which includes air conditioning, the infotainment system with 8 “display, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather steering wheel and comfort seats, rear parking sensors.

