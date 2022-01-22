Dacia Duster: January offer

New year, time for promotions and interesting offers on cars too. Among those dedicated to SUVs there is one specifically dedicated to the Romanian compact SUV valid for the month of January, proposed at 149 euros per month
In December, the Dacia Duster was the best-selling SUV in Italy, a sign of great appreciation of the market and the maturity of a model that makes the excellent relationship between price, equipment and quality its strong point. This is also due to the commercial strategy that aims to the point, eliminating the frills to offer itself at a very interesting price. In particular, the Dacia promotion concerns the Duster 4×2 TCe 100 Hp Gpl Eco-G version in Comfort set-up, proposed at 5 euros per day, or with a monthly payment of 150 euros thanks to the Dacia PlusValore formula, which also guarantees the value of the car after three years. An example: the price of the car in promotion is 16,950 euros, with an advance of 4,700 euros you pay 36 installments of 148.97 euros, with a Guaranteed Future Value (equal to the final installment) of 9,872.50 euros. After three years, in fact, the customer can decide whether to keep the Duster, return it or exchange it for a new one. There promotion is valid for the entire month of January 2022 and includes, in the event of the customer’s subscription, Protected Financing and the Pack Service, including three years of theft and fire and one year of Driver Insurance. By leaving the telephone number in the box below, you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the promotion on the new car active and how to access the offer.
DACIA DUSTER GPL: THE CHARACTERISTICS
The Dacia Duster 4×2 TCe 100 Cv Gpl Eco-G is equipped with a 999 cc supercharged LPG in-line 3-cylinder petrol engine. The power unit is combined with front-wheel drive and a manual six-speed manual gearbox. It develops 100 Hp and a maximum torque of 170 Nm. The compact SUV has a multimedia system equipped with an 8 ”touchscreen that facilitates reading and use of information. There are numerous driving assistance systems starting from blind spot monitoring, from the rear camera, to cruise control and brake assistance. 17 “alloy wheels.
