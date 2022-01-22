Dacia Duster: January offer

In December, the Dacia Duster was the best-selling SUV in Italy, a sign of great appreciation of the market and the maturity of a model that makes the excellent relationship between price, equipment and quality its strong point. This is also due to the commercial strategy that aims to the point, eliminating the frills to offer itself at a very interesting price. In particular, the Dacia promotion concerns the Duster 4×2 TCe 100 Hp Gpl Eco-G version in Comfort set-up, proposed at 5 euros per day, or with a monthly payment of 150 euros thanks to the Dacia PlusValore formula, which also guarantees the value of the car after three years. An example: the price of the car in promotion is 16,950 euros, with an advance of 4,700 euros you pay 36 installments of 148.97 euros, with a Guaranteed Future Value (equal to the final installment) of 9,872.50 euros. After three years, in fact, the customer can decide whether to keep the Duster, return it or exchange it for a new one. There promotion is valid for the entire month of January 2022 and includes, in the event of the customer’s subscription, Protected Financing and the Pack Service, including three years of theft and fire and one year of Driver Insurance. By leaving the telephone number in the box below, you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the promotion on the new car active and how to access the offer.