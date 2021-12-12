Dacia Duster: the December offer

The French-owned brand kicks off an unmissable offer valid for the entire month of December 2021 on the increasingly popular compact SUV Dacia Duster. In particular, the special promotion on the new concerns the Duster 4×2 TCe 100 Cv Gpl Eco-G version in Comfort set-up which can be yours for only 5 euros a day, or a monthly payment of 150 euros per month thanks to the PlusValoreDacia formula that guarantees the value of the car. Advance 4,520 euros, 36 installments, Tan 5.25%, Taeg 6.90%. Final installment of 9,707 euros or you are free to return it. L’offer on the Dacia includes Protected Loan and Pack Service including three years of theft and fire and one year of Driver Insurance. Subject to Daciafin approval. By leaving the telephone number in the box below you will have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will provide further details on the active promotion and all the ways to access the offer.