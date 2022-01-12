Dacia Duster, the news for 2022 of the successful low cost SUV

We all know the Dacia Duster SUV, it is in fact one of the most successful cars on the market, among the best known and sold both thanks to its appearance and thanks to its low cost and affordable list price. The company has decided to make some changes to the car that its customers appreciate so much.

We know that the SUV market is one of the most popular today, and will continue to be so throughout 2022. We have seen what the new segment proposals will be for this year, the car manufacturers are focusing a lot on this type of car so loved by clients. Dacia Duster is one of the cars that will be offered in its new guise, its success has lasted for almost 10 years, when the very first model was launched on the market, and today the brand is preparing to strengthen its offer of crossovers and SUVs.

All the news from Dacia for the future

Dacia will present the new variant in the price list for Duster, called Extreme, which will anticipate the arrival of the mid-size model, the Bigster we talked about so much last year and which will most likely arrive in 2025. The first car to be launched this year will instead be the Jogger crossover, another vehicle we already have. presented, bookable from last December.

The new Dacia Jogger

Appearing for the first time at the Monaco Motor Show in September and launched in December 2021, Dacia Jogger officially opened the orders and the price list in Italy a few weeks ago. It is the new 5/7 seater family car from the Romanian company, which features a attractive design compared to its ancestors and wagon / crossover lines. Its length is more than 4.5 meters, it boasts a large 160-liter trunk (reaches up to 1,800 l). The new Dacia Jogger has only petrol or petrol / LPG engines in the range, no diesel fueled version is currently planned. Only Dacia Duster currently remains in the price list with diesel engine. The prices of the new Jogger they start at 14,650 euros and go up to 18,350 euros.

Dacia Duster, the new Extreme variant

As we said, for the Romanian brand Dacia, the most successful model for almost 10 years has been the legendary Duster, since its launch on the market. A car that in recent years has been updated and presented on the market in different versions, and also with different special series that have always been appreciated by customers. The new Extreme edition will arrive in 2022, which has already been shown well in advance, as it will make its first appearance on the market in late spring.

Its main features will be the black and orange finishes on the mirrors, air intakes, front bumper and roof bars. Unpublished rims in glossy black, the body will be offered in different color variants, including Iron Blue, Glacier White, Comet Gray, Arizona Orange, Pearl Black and the brand new Urban Gray. The new Dacia Duster Extreme will be a special and limited series, available with i engines petrol 1.0 and 1.3 turbo TCe with 91 and 150 HP and 1.0 turbo petrol / LPG. We do not yet know the official prices but they could start from around 18,500 euros.