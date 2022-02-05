Dacia Duster, the SUV for everyone raises the bar – The Test by ANSA Motori

Much more than what appears, and what it costs. Once again, the new Dacia Duster squads the SUV sector and raises the bar of ‘cars at the right price’. No longer low cost, as in the beginning, when the term implied that something had to be given up. This time we do not give up on anything.

Personal and refined lines, comfort on board, reliability, completeness in instrumentation and ease of use. The car at the right price, in perfect line with the company’s motto. The recently renovated house logo is the paradigm of the Dacia of the new course, and Duster is the progenitor. Modern, immediate, without baroque: beautiful.

ANSA Motori has subjected the 4×2 bifuel petrol / LPG ECO-G version to a long test, with a 100 HP three-cylinder engine.

In the more than three thousand kilometers traveled, from the stress of the city to the free spaces of the motorways and up to the narrow streets of the Langhe, Duster has always shown itself at ease.

4.34 meters long, 1.84 meters wide, and 1.63 meters high, Duster boasts a wheelbase of 2.67 meters which guarantees excellent roominess even for passengers. On the outside, the grille has been renewed, the headlamps slimmed, the sides streamlined and the rear enriched with personality. The permanent lighting system of the front, LED and rear light clusters includes Dacia’s new light signature. Led also for the low beams, with automatic ignition as standard.

On board, above all, the change of pace is evident, and the quality of the assembly significantly improved. Just pay attention to the noise of the door when it closes: the clang typical of the first version gives way to a more reassuring dull tone, a symptom of solidity.

The soundproofing, too, is more accurate. The seat is comfortable, the armrest sliding, the instrumentation simple but not gaunt.

The infotainment with 8 “touchscreen, which finally finds a suitable position on the dashboard, has everything it needs and benefits from compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, even in the wireless version. The wireless connection is also stable, much more than it is in noble cars and with a sidereally higher cost, and not very thirsty for smartphone battery, however rechargeable thanks to the numerous USB sockets.

On the road, the small 1000cc engine is supple, always ready, never out of breath and anything but thirsty. The journey becomes immediately comfortable and, a not inconsiderable detail, the range is over 1,200 km thanks to the two tanks: 50 liters of petrol and 50 liters of LPG. The consumptions recorded by us are not far from those declared: just under 8 liters (7 according to the data of the House) per hundred kilometers.

Numerous driving assistance systems: in addition to the speed limiter and the ESC, also the cruise control, the blind spot sensor, the parking assistance and the very comfortable multiview camera: four cameras, one front, two side and one at the rear of the vehicle. A gem are the side cameras: positioned under the rear-view mirrors, they allow you to directly view the front wheels to position the vehicle with precision: a great convenience both in parking and off road.

Dacia Duster confirms its versatility, the ideal companion both for everyday life in the city and for long journeys. But that’s not all: in a period of crisis due to the lack of chips that forces buyers to wait very long before getting behind the wheel of a new car, Dacia offers the rich UP & GO version – only for the 4×2 bifuel and diesel dCi 115 versions. – which adds to the Prestige set-up, the multiview camera and the keyless entry. In practice, our set-up. Only the color remains to be chosen, and delivery is within thirty days.

The price, including the optional orange color, chosen for the launch and which draws the lines, remains under twenty thousand euros: once again Dacia Duster puts the arrow and overtakes everyone, forcing them to chase.