Dacia Jogger, a single vehicle for many different ‘stories’ – Tests and News

A station wagon that is also an SUV.

A multi-space ready for adventure, for free time and, if desired, also for work. This is a bit of the summary of the spirit with which Dacia conceived the new arrival Jogger, born with the declared aim of being a ‘family’ (with 5 or 7 seats available), versatile, with record habitability, the volume load capacity of a wagon and many of those features so dear to those looking for the characteristic driving of a Sport Utility Vehicle.

The one wanted and built by the Romanian brand owned by Renault is therefore a new vehicle that includes several, always designed with a view to utility and substance and strongly oriented, see the interior chapter, the course started with the most recent models of Sandero . Jogger is designed for families looking for a versatile vehicle, lovers of the outdoors, who want to drive a dynamic and very practical car, to easily transport sports equipment and leisure equipment.

“Once again Dacia is changing the rules – said Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia – by reinventing the versatile and affordable family car. With 5 or 7 seats, Jogger perfectly embodies the positioning and spirit of Dacia, thanks to its versatility. , space, modularity and an attractive and robust design, Jogger is made for adventure.

Jogger is the ideal companion for families and for all daily activities and free time “.

The new Dacia Jogger will arrive in dealerships starting from March 2022 and prices will start at 14650 euros. There will be three levels of equipment available, namely Essential, Comfort and a Limited Edition Extreme. The colors foreseen for the body are instead the opaque White Ice, the metallic Blue Iron, the new launch color Brun Terracotta, Gray Comet, Gray Moonstone and Black Nacré.

In terms of engines and while waiting for the hybrid inherited from Renault Clio E-Tense to enter the range in 2023, the Jogger offer includes a three-cylinder, a thousand turbo petrol engines with 110 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque at launch, in addition to the 100 HP bi-fuel LPG version, with its 1000 km range thanks to the double tank. Both engines are only available with a manual gearbox.