Business

Dacia Jogger GPL promotion because it is convenient and why not

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman26 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

The Dacia offers are always interesting, thanks to the competitive price lists, but also to the continuous renewal of the range: in December, even a totally new car like the Dacia Jogger is the subject of a special offer. For the bi-fuel turbo LPG version, the House indicates the expense in approx 5 euros per day, through the PlusValore Dacia loan.

With a price list of 15,450 euros for the Jogger Comfort ECO-G in the 5-seater version, the advance is 4,210 euros with no exchange or scrapping obligation, while the monthly payment amounts to 150 euros, which are precisely about 5 euros per day (TAN 5.25%, APR 7.01%). The final installment is therefore equal to 9,212 euros, for a total of 45,000 km and 0.10 euros for each additional kilometer traveled.

The amounts also include secured financing, and a pack service with three years of theft and fire, one year of driver insurance, and routine maintenance for three years or 60,000 km.

Benefits

Dacia offers an offer that, without requiring the exchange or scrapping obligation, allows you to purchase a recently presented versatile car such as the Jogger, with very low installments and a not too substantial advance. As if that were not enough, the amount also includes various services, for a period longer than that of the monthly installments.

Disadvantages

Versions with higher fittings have a higher cost, as well as paying attention to financial charges.

In summary

Model (example)

Dacia Jogger Comfort ECO-G 5 seats

Promotion

PlusValore Dacia

Expiration

December 31, 2021

Discounted price list

15,450 euros

Additional services

Protected financing, Pack Service including 3 years of theft and fire, 1 year of Driver Insurance, 3 years routine maintenance or 60,000 km

Advance

4,210 euros

Installments

36 from 149.87 euros, 3 euros of monthly collection costs

TAN

5.25%

APR

7.01%

Maxi final installment (VFG)

9,212 euros

Mileage limit

45,000 km, € 0.10 for each additional km

Limitations and conditions

Exchange or scrapping is not foreseen

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman26 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

What if the Ftse Mib Future was ready for the Christmas rally?

1 day ago

Current account closed above 100 thousand euros: the verdict on Fineco

3 weeks ago

Covid, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a single dose. Ema and Aifa recommend preferential use to over 60s

2 weeks ago

Brand new INPS Family Bonus! Who is entitled to € 500?

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button