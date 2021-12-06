Dacia Jogger GPL promotion because it is convenient and why not

The Dacia offers are always interesting, thanks to the competitive price lists, but also to the continuous renewal of the range: in December, even a totally new car like the Dacia Jogger is the subject of a special offer. For the bi-fuel turbo LPG version, the House indicates the expense in approx 5 euros per day, through the PlusValore Dacia loan.

With a price list of 15,450 euros for the Jogger Comfort ECO-G in the 5-seater version, the advance is 4,210 euros with no exchange or scrapping obligation, while the monthly payment amounts to 150 euros, which are precisely about 5 euros per day (TAN 5.25%, APR 7.01%). The final installment is therefore equal to 9,212 euros, for a total of 45,000 km and 0.10 euros for each additional kilometer traveled.

The amounts also include secured financing, and a pack service with three years of theft and fire, one year of driver insurance, and routine maintenance for three years or 60,000 km.

Benefits

Dacia offers an offer that, without requiring the exchange or scrapping obligation, allows you to purchase a recently presented versatile car such as the Jogger, with very low installments and a not too substantial advance. As if that were not enough, the amount also includes various services, for a period longer than that of the monthly installments.

Disadvantages

Versions with higher fittings have a higher cost, as well as paying attention to financial charges.

In summary